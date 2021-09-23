When the Indian River football team captured the 2011 DIAA Division II championship nearly a decade ago, the achievement made a resounding impression throughout Delaware. For one thing, the Indians’ 12-0-0 season, which culminated in a 35-13 victory over Caravel Academy on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, at Delaware State University’s Alumni Stadium in Dover, helped garner a significant measure of respect for student-athletes locally.
Coaches and players from that team were honored at a 10th anniversary celebration prior to the Indians’ 31-0 victory over Odessa last Friday night, Sept. 17, at Indian River High School Stadium.
The Indians’ memorable march to the school’s second state title (they had previously won in 1988) was ignited by a unique style of the “run and shoot” attack. Offensive coordinator Paul Kmetz designed a scheme that produced three to four plays per minute — a breakneck pace that left rivals gasping for breath as senior quarterback Jamie Jarmon led the endless parades into the end zone.
This high-powered offense produced 525 points (an average of 44 per game), including nine games of 40 or more points and two more in which they amassed at least 50. Their oft-overlooked, but equally efficient, defense (coached by defensive coordinator Mike Norton) allowed only 144 points (just under 14 points per game) while producing two shutouts.
Nearly a decade later, the student athletes who made this dream a reality openly discussed how profound the achievement was for them, and for the lives they would build post-high school.
We reached out to several of then-head football coach Ray Steele’s players about what winning the title meant to them then, and now.
#4 Jordy Rogers
Jordan “Jordy” Rogers looks back over a decade and is still amazed at how the Indians’ football title infused the community with so much pride and joy.
“This event brought everyone in the surrounding areas together,” said Rogers, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior outside linebacker that season. “Everyone seemed to be part of the celebration, and this event brought so many people together. For me personally, it was a huge achievement before transitioning from high school to college. I really loved the game, and it was a major part of my life.
“As a team, we played our hearts out, so it was a tremendous sense of accomplishment for us,” added Rogers, a Frankford resident who is a corrections officer at Sussex Correctional Institute in Georgetown. “We had all played together for so many years, in Pop Warner, at middle school and in high school, so it was a nice send-off, a goodbye to football, since not everyone would be playing at the collegiate level.”
Two prominent memories stand out for Rogers a decade later. The first was “traveling back home on the bus through Dagsboro and seeing all the people lined up on the streets and at the high school and [football] field. On the scoreboard, they had the final score of the game. That’s a huge memory for me,” said Rogers, who earned his associate’s degree in business management at Delaware Technical Community College, and his marketing degree at Wilmington University.
“The second memory that stands out in my mind was when Jamie and [wide receiver and defensive back] Marquel [Knight] led the charge when the whole team dunked Coach Steele with a huge water cooler on the sidelines as the game ended. I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”
#33 Matt Selba
Sitting in the classroom at Indian River High School where he now teaches algebra, Matt Selba recalled the sweet taste of success that he experienced as an integral part of a title winning football squad.
“I think, for a bunch of guys from Indian River who had struggled in previous years, we had not gotten a whiff of being a champion-caliber team,” said Selba, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior linebacker that year. “Winning that championship built all the confidence in the world for us — not just as football players, but as students and what we would do after high school. For me, I was an average wrestler and an above-average football player. I knew I wasn’t going to play college ball, and winning the title turned me into a guy with a lot of confidence and specific goals for what I would do in life.”
Specifically, Selba and his teammates learned first-hand the benefit of being well-prepared.
“I owe a lot of our success to our coaches, because there was never a time when we were not prepared,” said Selba, who earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Delaware and his master’s at Wilmington University. Defensive coordinator “Mike Norton would give you [information about] every mistake you made, but also about every good play you made in that week’s game. So you were going to make sure you improved on it. I’m very thankful for the coaches we had, because they made it easier for us to win that state championship.
“This amazing level of preparation — on my best day I don’t think I could match [in my classroom] what they did so consistently,” Selba added. “As a teacher, I now wonder how he had the time to do all that. But it made an impact on me. A lot of qualities that they had as coaches and teachers” — Kmetz was a guidance counselor, while Norton taught history and Steele taught math — “are what I strive for in my career.”
During pre-game warmups for the title game against Caravel Academy at DSU’s Alumni Stadium, Selba recalled, the setting was “just crazy. Just walking out and seeing [our] stands filled was something I’ll never forget,” said Selba, who resides in Lewes.
“It was a capacity crowd,” he said of the IR team’s bleachers, “and I felt like I was playing in the Super Bowl. I had never been in front of more than a few hundred spectators,” he noted of his appearances in high school games to that point, “and it gave us the feeling that this was our time, because it seemed like everyone was there to see the game. There were thousands of fans watching us, and the atmosphere was pure electric.”
Selba considered himself fortunate to be playing on the defensive side of the line, because after shutting down the opposing attack, “I had a front-row seat watching Jamie trick out the opposing team,” Selba said of Jarmon, who accounted for 50 touchdowns and more than 3,000 all-purpose yards that season en route to earning the DIAA and Gatorade Player of the Year honors. “Jamie ran an exciting, fast-paced offense, one of the most amazing styles” of the no-huddle attack “in the history of Delaware Division II football.”
#55 Allen Justice
Winning the championship meant gaining respect for football players in lower Sussex County, something that many players felt was lacking from rivals elsewhere.
“It was important to gain some recognition for our area,” said Justice, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior defensive lineman that year. “There were some people who considered us just ballplayers at the beach — especially upstate teams and the ones from Pennsylvania.” Teams from Caravel, Glasgow, Concord and St. Georges, he said, “thought we were a bunch of country farmers down here, that we were fat and slow, and didn’t know how to play ball. It was nice to show them a different style of football.”
Justice said he was particularly thrilled that the offense and defense dominated so fiercely.
“Hey, we were a bunch of local Sussex County boys who went to L.B.,” he said of Lord Baltimore Elementary School, “and played backyard football together,” he recalled. “Our offense tried a new style that worked, and we surprised the people who were doubting us. It put a lot of haters in the quiet box.”
Justice said he was impressed with head coach Ray Steele and his staff, who “worked real hard for us. That was an elite coaching staff that watched game films, used scouting reports and really broke things down for us,” said Justice, who played four years of NCAA Division III football while studying at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. “We took it from there. We were disciplined, and we held each other accountable. We’d been together our entire lives, and we knew what it took to win.”
The Indians’ explosive offense was so domineering that the defense was well-rested and remained sharp.
“I had no problem watching the offense pile up points and give us plenty of time to rest,” he said. “Hey — the best defense is the one on the sideline.”
A decade later, Justice admitted, the achievement continues to thrill him.
“It feels so great, especially because we have the same great variety of coaches like those who coached me, and that the program is still alive,” said Justice, who lives in Bethany Beach and manages his own business, Justice Sealcoating & Excavating. The kids on the football team today “are being taught the same morals and values. I’m still welcomed there with open arms, and that’s the type of culture that we have at Indian River High.”
#77 Zac Hill
The success of the Indians’ high-powered, fast-paced and productive offensive began with the offensive linemen whose job it was to win the unforgiving hand-to-hand battles in the trenches. Zac Hill was one of those foot soldiers, accepting his task with the understanding that skill-position players, such as the quarterback, running backs and receivers, would be significantly more prominently publicized and congratulated.
“We ran a basic ground-and-pound game,” said Hill, a 6-foot-1, 265-pound junior left offensive tackle that year. “You just put your head down and drive forward, keeping your feet moving, and beat the guy across the line from you.” They had a quarterback and running backs “who could read holes and blow right through the line. Jamie made a lot of calls at the line of scrimmage, and we never went to the sideline to bring in a play or went into a huddle.”
Today, Hill is a member of an Indians’ coaching staff that includes several mentors for whom he played — current head coach Phillip Townsend and assistants Dave Gries and Bob Hahn.
“Looking back, it certainly makes me feel that IR pride in my heart,” said Hill, a fourth-grade teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary School who coaches the football squad’s offensive and defensive lines, as well as the junior-varsity program. “For me as a coach at Indian River High today, I’m so proud to relay the mentality and mindset of what it took to be a championship team. It’s such a wonderful achievement to reflect on and use to coach our team.
“Ten years ago, when the season ended so successfully, we were able to soak it all in,” added Hill, who played collegiate football at Albright College and West Chester University before completing his degree at Wilmington University. “Wow — to go undefeated is just a huge task. When the [title] game was over, I recall dumping Gatorade, seeing cameras flashing, finding family members in the stands to celebrate with, and congratulating each other.”
But the most prominent memory for Hill was the championship-ring ceremony in the Indian River High School auditorium during the winter of 2012.
“We took pictures with teammates, with friends, with community leaders and with family members, and there was a very special feeling to all of that,” said Hill, who currently lives in Millsboro. “There was also a great feeling of how much talent we had, and of looking forward to the future success for the nine players from that team who were going on to play football at the collegiate level.”