They were easily the two best teams all week when they met in the Little League Senior Softball World Series Championship last Sunday, Aug. 6, in Roxana. The two teams battling for the title were Central (District 17 in Beardstown, Ill.) and Southwest (District 9 from Little River-Academy, Texas).
Both teams were unbeaten, at 6-0, but one of them was going to have to finally get that blemish in the loss column, because only one could go home as the champion.
Central was able to get on the board first in the top of the third inning, when Caitlin Bunte doubled to left field and scored Ava Wombles, who had reached on a one-out single.
Southwest would respond with a two-spot in their half of the third, when KyLi Alonzo started things off with a double to right. She was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Journee White. Christi McGuire walked to put runners on the corners. A strikeout saw Southwest runners sitting at second and third with two outs.
The girls from Central could have gotten out of trouble and the inning when Jayden Sadler grounded a ball to Aspen Kitowski, but she couldn’t make the play, allowing Alonzo and Yasmine Traore — who came in as a special pinch-runner — to score.
Central would answer back to tie the score in the top of the fourth, when Kitowski smacked an RBI-single to center, scoring Cora Ellison, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.
With the score still tied in the top of the sixth, Central retook the lead on a home run to center by Mia Volpert.
Southwest came right back in the bottom of the inning to tie it once again. Ka’Sara Brooks scored on a sacrifice fly by Allyson Schauer.
Seven full innings still couldn’t decide a winner, and neither could an eighth inning.
So play went on to the ninth, when Central broke the deadlock with a pair of runs. By international tiebreaker rules used by Little League, Vanessa Nunez was placed on second base as a pinch runner for Volpert, who was the pitcher of record. Audrey Gilman bunted the ball back to Schauer, but she couldn’t make the play, and Nunez scored the go-ahead run. With one out, Kitowski stepped to the plate and delivered again with a run-scoring single to center that plated Mylee Tracy with what would become the game-winning run.
Southwest had their chance in the bottom of the ninth but could only muster an RBI-single off the bat of Miah Corona that scored White as Volpert closed the door, allowing Central to claim the 2023 World Series championship.
Volpert picked up the win — her fourth of the week — going all nine innings while allowing the three runs (all unearned) with six strikeouts and three walks. They were the only runs she allowed all week, tallying 23.1 innings pitched and 300 pitches. She had just 20 strikeouts against five walks. Teams batted a collective .179 against her. She also had the highest team batting average for the week, at .526 (10-for-19), with a triple and three home runs. Her 10 RBIs were a team-best, while her home runs were the most of any player as well. It was an impressive week all-around for Volpert.
The win by Central dethroned the defending Southwest champs from Texas, who had defeated hosts Delaware District 3 in last year’s championship game.
Around the bases
In the third-place game on Sunday afternoon, the West team from Hawai’i defeated Canada, 9-4. T. Taufahema had the biggest hit of the game — a long home run over the leftfield fence that had tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning. She would finish the game 2-for-4, with two runs scored and two RBIs. Haylie-Sean Reiny and Nikki Chong also had two hits apiece for the West squad.
The rest of the tournament teams wrapped up their respective runs in consolation games on Saturday. Here are the final records for the week for those other teams:
Canada 4-3
West 4-3
Asia-Pacific 3-3
Delaware District 3 2-3
East 2-4
Southeast 2-4
Latin America 1-5
Europe-Africa 0-5