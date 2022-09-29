Roman Keith is honest about his priorities.
Salisbury University’s student-athlete facility “is top-notch and — I’m not going to lie — they have great food choices,” said Keith, the 2022 First Team All Henlopen Conference centerfield honoree, after verbally committing to NCAA Division III baseball power Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md. “What really appeals to me is they have an excellent program for business and media communications,” which are his planned majors.
“I am very excited about being recruited by Salisbury University,” added Keith, who will join a talent-laden program that captured its 14th CAC title in 2021 before winning their first NCAA DIII championship.
“The entire process was very stressful — making decisions that will fit me best, and I’ve been dealing with a shattered thumb at the end of the summer,” he noted of the baseball-related injury.
“You also look at how many kids are in the baseball portal, and you realize it’s crazy knowing that one of the top NCAA Division III schools for baseball is interested in you. It’s exciting. I am looking forward to the fall of 2023. I can’t wait to get out there and play.”
“The entire process” took root in the fall of 2021, when Keith made the gut-wrenching decision to temporarily leave Indian River’s defending DIAA Division II boys’ soccer champs.
“The reason I did not play soccer my junior year was to focus on baseball and be available for college recruitment,” said Keith. “Your junior year is the most important one, so I wanted to be more focused on baseball. I got my 60-yard dash time under 7 seconds — that was big — and improved my batting by working with my hitting coaches. I also trained at Titan Elite and tried to be the best that I could be. I set goals for myself and worked my butt off during the off-season, totally committed to the process.”
Roman admitted that neither of his parents — mother Angela Keith and father Bryan Keith — was thrilled that their son was foregoing soccer, particularly since he’s been playing competitive soccer his entire life with River Soccer Club and during his first two years at Indian River High School.
“After talking with Dave Wigham, my Delmarva Aces travel baseball team coach, I knew what needed to be done [to fulfill] college recruiters’ expectations,” said the 5-foot-11 outfielder and relief pitcher. Eventually, he said, “My parents told me the decision was mine.”
Keith was recruited by Sea Gulls head coach Troy Brohawn, hitting coach Chad Wein and recruiting coordinator and pitching coach Austin Heenan,
“They’ve all kept in touch with me during my travel baseball season, and after my campus visit,” said Keith. “Being recruited helped make my decision somewhat easier. Their communications with me mean they really want me to be a part of their program.”
Taking care of business at IR
As excited as he is about being part of the college baseball scene, Keith is equally enthusiastic about rejoining his Indians’ soccer teammates this fall for a run at the school’s fourth DIAA Division II titles in 10 years.
As a sophomore, he supported the 2020 DIAA Division II championship side as a reserve midfielder. As a senior, he was medically cleared to play in the 1-0 overtime win on Sept. 27 at Caesar Rodney, playing a solid 35 minutes as a midfielder, spanning the first and second halves.
There is also the matter of Keith leading the Indians baseball team back to the DIAA playoffs for the third straight season. In his second year of varsity competition last spring, Keith was absolutely scintillating. The right-handed swinging slugger batted .531 with 32 runs batted in, three homers, an on-base percentage of .617 and a slugging percentage of .891. The First Team All DIAA (academic and athletic) and All Henlopen Conference honoree was ranked as the 11th best baseball player in the First State.
In the first round of the 2022 DIAA postseason, Keith connected for three doubles, scored three runs and drove in another. The righthander also entered the game as a relief pitcher to record the final out as Indian River defeated Newark Charter, 11-5. The 14-6 Indians put up a battle in the second round before losing 4-3 to Division II finalist Appoquinimink.
“Over the past three years, I’ve had the pleasure of watching Roman grow into a young man,” said IR baseball head coach Steve Longo, who has taken the Indians to the postseason in each of his two seasons at the helm. “He is an extremely talented athlete who has a very bright future ahead of him.
“What stands out to me most about Roman is his leadership qualities,” Longo said. “He holds his teammates accountable, and he leads by example, on and off the field.
“Roman has always played the game the right way, with respect for the game, for his teammates, and for his opponents,” Longo added. “I am so proud of him as he continues to do what he loves at the next level. He deserves it. Salisbury University got themselves a great player for the next four years.”
Strong support from IR coaches, administration
Keith said he realizes the importance of being supported by Indian River High School coaches and administrators.
“I can’t say enough about coach Longo,” said Keith. “He has taught me so much about the process of baseball, how to be humble and what matters the most. I can always count on him when I am in a slump. I just sent him a video of what I am doing wrong. Coach Longo has always supported me, gives great coaching advice, and is always very easy to talk to.”
Keith credited Indians’ assistant baseball coach Kevin Cordrey with introducing him to travel baseball.
“He visited my parents when I was 7 years old and saw something in me when I was in Little League,” said Keith, who resides in Selbyville. “He has always been supportive, and he gives me great advice, no matter what the situation is.”
Keith said he also appreciates Indian River Athletic Director Todd Furhman’s assistance and care whenever he was injured.
“The administration is very supportive, especially Dr. David Carter, who has such a strong voice,” said Keith of the IRHS assistant principal. “I love it when I hear him say, ‘Let’s go No. 2!” — Keith’s uniform number— “‘Show them what you got!’ because it pumps me up.
“I always like to hype myself up when I see Mr. Mann in the hallways and joke around. I encourage him to come out and watch us play, and he does. The support that the staff gives you means a lot to the team — it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Keith said he is also appreciative of the support he has received from his family.
“The support has been phenomenal,” he said. “My family has been very supportive of me. My biggest fans are my older sister Isabella” — IRHS Class of 2019 and a girls’ soccer player during her time at the school — “and my grandparents.”
“Without my parents’ support, I would not have had the chance to achieve my goals,” added Keith. “They give up a lot for me to play the sports that I love. They have driven me to all my hitting sessions in Milford, and to my workout sessions. My parents and sister travel to watch me play at home and on the road, including out-of-state competition.”
“Another person who is there for me is my girlfriend, Emma Ruley,” he added of the IRHS Class of 2022 grad and three-sport standout, who is currently a freshman field hockey student-athlete at Millersville University. “She has been there for me throughout this entire process.
“Then there’s my mom’s dad, who gives me a lot of great baseball advice. I could sit with him forever and talk about baseball, because he knows a lot.”
Keith admitted that he has diverse interests for his future beyond college.
“My career goal is to go further with baseball upon graduation from college,” into the professional ranks, “and to also own my own business, like my parents do,” said Keith, who was born in Wilmington. “I would also love to be a media commentator or video technician for the National Football League or Major League Baseball. I was taught to dream big, and I just want to make sure whatever I do will provide for my family.”
“At the end of the day, the one thing you have is yourself,” he added. But, “If you start doubting yourself, then you will automatically [struggle]. So, I always [maintain] a positive mindset.”