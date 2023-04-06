The dream reappears frequently.
The image of holding the DIAA Division II girls’ soccer championship trophy is most prominent whenever she looks across the Indian River High School student parking lot, which offers an unobstructed view of the Indians’ stadium.
The emotion also stirs in her head during the IR girls’ team’s frequent practices.
Senior soccer midfielder and defender Kendall Cathell can think of nothing else during those moments.
The dream gains momentum in her head, and in her heart.
It is the dream of every one of Cathell’s teammates — to become the first Indian River High girls’ soccer team to win a DIAA state championship.
Several of the previous 17 teams that won Henlopen Conference Southern Division regular season championships — from 2003 through 2011 and again from 2014-2022 (excluding 2020) — have come close.
A year ago, Indian River compiled an impressive 10-3-0 record after dropping a first round DIAA playoff match to visiting Delaware Military Academy, 2-1.
In the spring of 2021, IR finished at 14-3-0 after losing 1-0 in the semifinals to eventual champion Caravel Academy.
The 2015 and 2016 teams reached the championship before losing each year to — you guessed it — Caravel Academy.
“I hope this is our year,” said Cathell, a three-year varsity standout. “I want to be on the team that wins the first state title — the team to beat. And I need to live up to my brother’s Jax Cathell’s (IR ‘21) expectations after he won the DIAA Division II boys’ soccer championship as a senior in the fall of 2020. My brother and the seniors he had played with for years won the title despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. I hope to have the same experience. We have all worked so hard the past few years, and winning the state title would be beyond rewarding.”
Despite the late season playoff defeats of recent years, the 5-foot-7 Cathell considers herself “blessed to play alongside such talented teammates who contribute to my success. I’ve grown up playing with the same group of girls at River Soccer Club, so we’ve all become such good friends on and off the field,” Kendall noted. “I feel that over the past year or so, I’ve become a good voice for the team, and I’ve tried to be a leader to the underclassmen. Sometimes players need to be settled down when they are yelling back at the referees, but other times they need to be told how well they are playing to boost their confidence. I always looked up to upperclassmen, so I hope to continue to fill that role.”
Communication is crucial to success
Kendall believes that the key to the Indians’ achievement on the soccer pitch is her ability to communicate. “You need to communicate if you want a teammate to ‘mark up in the box’ and cover opponents well, or to stay onside,” she noted. “Communicating helps us play like a team in order to win the tough games. Without communication, there are teammates blaming each other. In order to have a successful season, we need to communicate and, thankfully, our team has always done that.”
Cathell has had to overcome several challenges to emerge as one of the team’s leaders and most successful athletes. “Unfortunately, I tore my MCL, ACL, and meniscus at the beginning of my sophomore (2021) season,” she recalled. “That was tough. I had to constantly sit on the sidelines and watch, followed by numerous doctor appointments. The injury presented its fair share of physical and mental challenges, along with a nine-month recovery.
“But I genuinely believe that it made me a stronger player,” Cathell added. “I became much more aware of how I play and how hard I need to push myself to be better. Luckily, my teammates were always so supportive of my recovery, so it was very fulfilling to get back on the field. Despite my challenges, I’ve loved being a part of this program for four years. Winning always feels great. But losing also gives the team a chance to learn and improve.”
Kendall is extremely grateful to have been a part of the IRHS girls’ soccer side. “Even when I was in Selbyville Middle School, the high-school student athletes would let me practice with them,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of this team. I am sad to see this journey come to an end, but I’m so excited for this season!”
Cathell has helped the 2023 squad win each of its first four matches, three of them by shutouts.
“Kendall is our leader on and off the field,” said IR soccer head coach Brandt Mais. “She is the engine to our midfield with her technical ability to get forward and drop back to do the defensive dirty work. Kendall’s leadership consistently keeps the girls lifted and playing hard. She breaks up plays and circulates the ball around the pitch as needed. She is a true team player willing to play any position or role needed. I appreciate Kendall guiding our team and enabling us to accomplish our goals.”
A close sibling relationship
Cathell remains very close with her older brother, Jax, a sophomore at the University of Delaware who plays intramural men’s volleyball. “I’ve always looked up to him,” she said. “He has always been so supportive of me, and will even try to make it to some of my games in northern Delaware near the UD campus.
“And I’m excited to be attending college with Jax — it’ll be great to have a built-in best friend,” added Cathell, who plans to major in Cognitive Science at the University of Delaware. “I am pursuing a degree in Speech-Language Pathology. I don’t want to be too far away from home, but far enough away so I’ll be independent. And I will definitely play intramural soccer at UD, and am also considering playing at the club level.”
She is thankful that her family actively supports her efforts on the soccer pitch. “My parents, Celeste and Darin Cathell, and grandparents Bonnie and Eddie Cathell, never miss a game,” she said. “They’ve always supported me and taken me to every game, no matter how far away that they have had to travel. They’ve taken me to numerous tournaments so that I can become a better player and perform against great competition. I’m so grateful that they have always pushed me to become a better player through their endless support.
“My friends also make it to as many games as they can, especially when we reach the playoffs,” added Kendall. “I love all of the support I’ve received from everyone. I wouldn’t be the same player without them.”
Cathell insists that exceptional coaching has fueled her outstanding career. “Coach Duncan Smith helped me begin my soccer career at River Soccer Club, and has coached me since I was six years old,” Cathell said of the club’s executive director. “He’s made me the player I am today. He taught me the basics and always pushed me to work harder while still making practice so much fun. He gave me the opportunity to grow with the best teammates and play with them for years.
“Then there is coach Steve Kilby who has also always been a huge part of my soccer career,” added Cathell. “He always believed in me, even when I was injured. He let me make decisions for the team. Even though he is now an assistant coach at Cape Henlopen, he still is supportive of me. And I am very excited to play for coach Mais. Watching him coach the boys’ side as a team manager, I’ve noticed that he is always engaging, and I always felt that he gave the team great game plans and takeaways.”
“Kendall is an amazingly committed young lady,” said Kilby. “She excels academically and athletically, and is extremely committed to everything she takes on. She is also incredibly hard working. To see the amount of time and effort she put into her rehab was amazing. She is an amazing player. You will be hard pressed to find a better midfielder than her at the high school level in Delaware.”