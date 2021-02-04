Being a big fish — er, school — in a small pool affords you many additional opportunities that the smaller fish just aren’t lucky enough to have. First and foremost, depth on your roster to fill the lanes as well as allowing for more potential talent to fill those lanes to push their teammates to greater heights.
The Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams faced that type of big fish on Monday, Feb. 1, when they “hosted” Cape Henlopen at Sussex Academy in a meeting between two Henlopen Athletic Conference schools.
IR was only able to win one event in the boys’ meet, while the IR girls were able to pick up a pair of event wins as both teams fell 109-61 and 112-54, respectively.
“Cape is a very talented team that has nearly double the size of our team,” IR boys coach Colin Crandell said. “So I challenged the team to race the Vikings, and get their best times for the year and lower their seed times for states. The girls had 13 best swims for the season, and the boys put up 17 best times for the year. Many races came down to the tenths so we are learning how to race.”
The IR boys lone win came in the 100 breaststroke as sophomore Shane Hall posted a 1:11.79 to touch the wall first. As Crandell mentioned, other swimmers also had strong performances in the meet.
“Despite the loss, our focus has been on improving our times and we did so (Monday),” Crandell continued. “I’m very proud of them and the efforts they’ve put in this season. We are still swimming tired, but we will begin our taper (rest) for the conference meet on the 13th (February). My hope is to see more drops in times, and maybe a team record or two. There were too many good drops in time to single out one or two swimmers, it was a solid night considering how tired they are.”
On the girls’ side, the quartet of Bella Scharp, Brynn Crandell, Jordan Gonzalez, and Lexi Hall won the 400 free relay with a time of 4:23.17. They were joined by Emma Barthelmess in the winner’s column with her 1:15.91 in the 100 breaststroke event.
“We expected Cape Henlopen’s team to challenge us,” said IR girls coach Dana Schaefer. “We hoped it would feel to our swimmers like they were in the conference championship. Well, our girls rose to the challenge. Thirteen new best times are thrilling. Emma swam her fastest 100 breaststroke two events after anchoring the 200 freestyle relay with her career best 50 sprint of 26.68 seconds. It’s so wonderful to see Emma swim with such intensity. She just commands attention to her races.”
Scharp dropped four second off her time in the 200 free swim, and almost eight full seconds in her 500 free race. Crandell dropped almost three second and almost five seconds in the same events as Scharp.
“Bella kept her focus through the fatigue and fought relentlessly,” Schaefer added. “Brynn has a hunger and a plan to drop even more time in her 500 free. She is such a dedicated swimmer at her young age, who consistently aims to get a little bit better every swim.”
Lexi Hall swam a 1:03.73 in the 100 free event, which was a new career best.
“Lexi threw all her heart into that race, and it showed,” continued Schaefer. “ She led her teammates beside her to their best swims of the event, too. Senior Lauren Carter swam her career best of 1:09.50. Freshman Julia Moran’s new best time of 1:10.87 was then superseded at the end of the night with a 1:10.06 during her leg of the 400 free relay.”
Schaefer continues to be impressed with how her girls improve each day - whether it’s in practice or a meet. She had even more praise for other girls on the team.
“Julia Moran and Lilah Hanley also competed in the 200 individual medley race, in which they each hit new best times,” said Schaefer. “Julia’s 3:02:11 was a second faster than her previous time, while Lilah’s first best time of the night hit 2:56.34. Her other came in her 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:29.88. Julia and Lilah just love to race. Don’t let their game faces fool you. There’s a joy and passion in their performances. It’s undeniable. Watch for these girls to keep this swim family strong for years.”
Others that had strong performances in the meet with Cape, according to Schaefer, included:
Jordan Gonzalez - “She was a critical element in each relay of the night. She improved her 50 backstroke time by over half a second when leading off the medley relay in the first race of the night. She did it again by nailing a career-best 28.73 split in the 200 free relay. Then to drop almost three seconds at the end of the night with another career best split time of 1:04.88 in her leg of the 400 free relay is phenomenal. Jordan has been working so hard to improve the second half of each of her races, and the second half her races in total. She did it tonight. I’m so proud of her.”
Elly Moore - “Her 100 butterfly race was flat-out impressive. She dropped an unbelievable six seconds since swimming the event against Seaford. And that was after she dropped almost a second in her 200 individual medley event earlier in the night. I am so excited for her.”
Heather Smyth - “She purposefully did not swim in the 200 freestyle relay so she could throw all of her energy into the 100 backstroke, and it paid off. She swam it in her personal best time of 1:18.72 while battling against Cape’s formidable backstroke phalanx. Then Heather turned around and brought home her 400 free relay in a 100 split time of 1:09.04. That’s where her effort during the grueling practices through exams paid her dividends.”
Schaefer feels the best is yet to come for her girls, and said, “We look forward to having more fun against Dover this weekend.”