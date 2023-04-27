IRboysVolleyball04.jpg

IR’s Connor Bird blasts a shot for a winner past CR’s Eli Stark, left, and Mert Kayabas.

 Special to the Coastal Point • Butch Comegys
IRboysVolleyball01.jpg

IR’s Colin Smith hits a winner just past the hands of CR’s #11 Mert Kayabas.

The defending DIAA state champion Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team won two of three matches last week. Their record stood at 8-2 overall and 2-2 in Henlopen Conference competition after the three matches.

Cape Henlopen 3, Indian River 0

IRboysVolleyball02.jpg

Indian River’s Grason Howard smacks a shot past Caesar Rodney’s #6 Aden Anderson on Friday, April 21.

Conference rival Cape Henlopen defeated the host Indians in straight sets on Monday, April 24. The Vikings won by set scores of 25-23, 27-25 and 25-21. snapping IR’s winning streak at six games.

The Indians suffered their first 3-0 setback since being shut out by host Salisianum on May 4, 2022.

Stevenson University commit Caleb Galbreath contributed 14 kills and 11 digs, while senior Connor Bird provided 19 assists. Junior Grason Howard added 10 digs and five kills.

Indian River 3, Caesar Rodney 0

IRboysVolleyball03.jpg

IR’s Caleb Galbreath watches his shot glide over the net for a point.

The Indians won their sixth straight game by outlasting visiting Henlopen Conference rival Caesar Rodney on Friday, April 21. IR won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22.

Indian River 3, Appoquinimink 1

IRboysVolleyball05.jpg

Indian River's Caleb Galbreath goes up in arms to block a shot at the net on Caesar Rodney's #6, Aden Anderson, on Friday, April 21.

The Green & Gold defeated the Jaguars on Wednesday, April 19. IR took the first set, 25-16 before losing, 25-23, in the second set. IRHS rallied to capture the third and fourth sets, 25-23 and 25-21, respectively.

Staff Reporter

Mike is a veteran sports journalist, covering generations of student-athletes in Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware. He moved to the area in 2018 with his wife, Colleen. His passion for people and sports enables him to honor young athletes’ achievements.