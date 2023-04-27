The defending DIAA state champion Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team won two of three matches last week. Their record stood at 8-2 overall and 2-2 in Henlopen Conference competition after the three matches.
Cape Henlopen 3, Indian River 0
Conference rival Cape Henlopen defeated the host Indians in straight sets on Monday, April 24. The Vikings won by set scores of 25-23, 27-25 and 25-21. snapping IR’s winning streak at six games.
The Indians suffered their first 3-0 setback since being shut out by host Salisianum on May 4, 2022.
Stevenson University commit Caleb Galbreath contributed 14 kills and 11 digs, while senior Connor Bird provided 19 assists. Junior Grason Howard added 10 digs and five kills.
Indian River 3, Caesar Rodney 0
The Indians won their sixth straight game by outlasting visiting Henlopen Conference rival Caesar Rodney on Friday, April 21. IR won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22.
Indian River 3, Appoquinimink 1
The Green & Gold defeated the Jaguars on Wednesday, April 19. IR took the first set, 25-16 before losing, 25-23, in the second set. IRHS rallied to capture the third and fourth sets, 25-23 and 25-21, respectively.