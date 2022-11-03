Another member of the Ehlers volleyball family of Dagsboro is leaving her mark on Indian River High School girls’ volleyball.
Senior Camryn Ehlers added to her school career assists record and eclipsed the 1,000-plus threshold during the Indians’ just-completed 10-6 regular season.
As a sophomore in 2020, Ehlers had surpassed McKenzie Johnson’s career mark of 650 assists. Johnson, a setter who graduated from Indian River in 2018 and Salisbury University in 2022, is a teacher and girls’ volleyball coach at Selbyville Middle School.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have surpassed the (career and) 1,000-plus career assists mark this season,” said Ehlers, the younger sister of 2020 Delaware High School Player of the Year Raychel Ehlers. “I really could not have done it without our amazing offense.”
That offense is extremely potent, to be sure. Ehlers spent this past season sending cross court passes to senior outside hitters Lily Hoban and Madison Geppi. She also frequently sent passes behind her back to senior outside hitter Mya MacDonald.
The end result was usually a point for Indian River.
She had a chance to add to her record when the Indians hosted Padua Academy this past Wednesday night in the opening round of the 24-team playoff tournament. The winner of that showdown traveled to Delmarva Christian for a second-round date on Friday, Nov. 4.
Ehlers entered the Padua Academy playoff match nearing the 1,100 career assist mark. In addition to her teammates, she credits her older sister Raychel, with helping her reach the 800-assist mark by the end of her sophomore season. Raychel, who was also named the 2020 Delaware High School Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year, is the career leader in kills with 1,101. She is currently a sophomore studying and playing NCAA beach volleyball at Coastal Carolina.
“It was such a special achievement to have my sister reach the 1,100 career kill mark at Indian River, and then reaching 1,000-plus assists myself,” said Camryn. “And I owe a lot of credit in becoming a better setter to my Dynamic Volleyball Academy (DVA) travel team coaches Rich and Qing. They really trained me well through my middle school years and then my early high school years.”
The Indians finished the regular season after defeating visiting Sussex Central on Senior Night, 3-0 Oct. 27 with 25-17, 25-17 and 25-14 set victories. The Green and Gold dropped their Henlopen Conference playoff, 3-1 to Northern Division champ Smyrna at Woodbridge High School on Oct. 29. The Eagles (15-1) won the first set, 25-15 before IR rallied to tie the game 1-1 with a 25-20 triumph. Smyrna won sets three and four, 25-19 and 25-10, respectively.