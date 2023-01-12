Sophomore Elmer Hernandez Caballero tallied a team-high eight points and senior Roman Keith added seven markers to help the Indian River High School Unified basketball team outlast visiting Seaford, 29-25, in the 2022-2023 season-opener for both teams on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The triumph was the first win for head coach Jamaal Bivens, who is in his first season as the bench boss for Unified hoops.
The Indians (1-0) raced out to a 10-4 lead after one quarter and led 20-12 at intermission.
Trailing 26-14 after three stanzas, Seaford (0-1) rallied to outscore their hosts 11-3 in the fourth period.
But the Green & Gold defense stiffened and earned the victory.