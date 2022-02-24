It’s tough to go perfect in any sport over the course of a season, especially in an individual one like wrestling, where there are so many factors that go into success — injuries, weight gain/loss, etc.
Indian River High School wrestler T.J. Burke has been able to navigate his way through any and all roadblocks — physical or otherwise — en route to an impressive 31-0 record following last weekend’s clean sweep to the 285-pound Henlopen Athletic Conference bracket championship.
Burke’s title is the first individual conference crown for IRHS since Will Ray won his bracket back in 2018.
“It feels nice winning the conference for the first time in a long time,” Burke said. “It also helps to motivate me to let me know that a state championship is well within my reach. It’s all up to me. If I go out and wrestle the way I am supposed to — get the job done — then it’s all possible.”
IR head wrestling coach Jeff Windish was certainly happy for his senior leader’s strong performance at the HAC Championships at Sussex Central High School. Burke avenged an overtime loss to Cape Henlopen’s Lucas Ruppert from last year’s DIAA state semifinal match with a 2-1 decision (TB-1) in this year’s bracket final for the conference.
“T.J. wrestled about as perfect of a match as you could have asked for,” Windish said of Burke’s performance against Ruppert. “He pushed the tempo and the positions the entire match. He has worked extremely hard this year and during the off-season, so we are really happy for him.
“He is peaking at the right time, and just seems to get better with each match. Going to Cedar Crest two weekends ago and competing against some highly ranked kids from Pennsylvania was exactly what he needed.”
Burke received a bye in the first round as one of the top seeds in the bracket. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Seaford’s Sa’muary Long in quick fashion, and then followed that up with a 4:45 pin of Caesar Rodney’s Robert Meister in the semifinals.
That set up the much-anticipated rematch with Ruppert in the finals. Both wrestlers are the top two ranked in the state in the 285-pound division in several polls, and both will likely see each other this weekend at the DIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships as well.
“I’ve come back a lot better this year, and to be able to beat this year shows me that all the hard work paid off,” Burke added. “I’m not done though. I have to keep working hard. Anything can happen, but I’m pretty sure we’ll meet up again this time for the state title. I just have to go out there and do my thing.”
Sophomores Steven Mayfield (21-14) and Angel Mora-Salas (21-13), as well as freshman Kyree Knight (21-13), each finished sixth in their respective brackets. Those finishes have allowed for them to earn berths in the upcoming DIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships as well.
“Going into this tournament, we as a coaching staff had realistic expectations with the number of kids we were going to be able to qualify into the state tournament,” Windish said. “We are really young and our seeds at conferences were not ideal, but we were pleased with how our kids performed.”
“Since the changeover to the Top 4 automatically qualifying [for states] happened a few years ago, it has made it even tougher to qualify out of the Henlopen Conference because of the depth at most weights. Going into Friday, we were pushing our kids to finish as high as they could in the consolation rounds. I felt pretty confident that placing fifth or sixth was going to get guys through to states, and for the most part that held true.”
Mayfield — wrestling in the 113 pound bracket — opened his tournament with a pin over Seaford’s Carlos Roman-Munoz in 31 seconds. He was pinned in the quarterfinal round by Milford’s Vincent Jenkins, who would go on to finish second in the bracket. Mayfield rebounded with a forfeit win over Delmar’s Ryan Goehner in the first of his consolation matches, then took down CR’s Cole Moffett by a 9-3 decision.
Mayfield was pinned by Smyrna’s Wyatt Miller in the consolation semifinal, and then Cape’s Maxim Meadows in the fifth-place match to finish sixth.
“Steven Mayfield wrestled a very good tournament, beating some quality kids to qualify for the state tournament,” Windish said of his sophomore. “When he is at his best, Steven can go with anyone, and he proved that this weekend.”
Knight — in his first postseason action in the 126-pound bracket — started his day with a 10-5 decision over Laurel’s Elijah Niblett. In the quarterfinals, he was pinned by CR’s Dylan Bennett, who would finish third in the bracket. Knight was awarded a bye in the first consolation round, and then pinned Milford’s Patrick Sharkey in the first period of the next consolation round.
He followed that up with back-to-back losses in the consolation semifinals and the fifth-place match to Lake Forest’s Case Dempsey and Polytech’s Avery Rosah, respectively.
“Kyree had a really good tournament and I think wrestled some of his best matches on Friday night and Saturday morning,” added Windish. “His sixth-place finish didn’t get him an at-large berth [in states], but he is the first alternate. I was really hoping he qualified, because I think he turned the corner this weekend in regards to his confidence in big matches.”
Mora-Salas — in the 145-pound bracket — won by pin in his opener against Sussex Tech’s Ryan Cooper. He then fell to Lake Forest’s Abdullah Ahmad-Statts by an 8-0 major decision in the quarterfinals. Mora-Salas then added a pair of consolation round wins over Woodbridge’s Jason Perry (by pin) and Milford’s Hunter Durham (by 3-1 decision).
He finished the bracket in sixth place after back-to-back losses to CR’s Cody Waski (pin) and Laurel’s Xavier Limehouse (decision).
“Angel finished sixth and secured himself a spot in the state tournament next weekend,” continued Windish. “He is keeping matches close with quality opponents, and I think he is right on the cusp of beating the top-tier kids.”
Wrestling at 120 pounds, Tyler McManus (17-16) was able to win three of his five matches by pin to come away with a seventh-place finish. He opened the tournament with a win by pin over Delmar’s Kendrick Jones in 2:41. In the quarterfinals, Milford’s Trevor Copes would roll up McManus for the pin at 1:05, but McManus responded in the second round of the consolation with another pin fall over Polytech’s Elliot Miller in 1:43.
CR’s Antonio Darby was able to catch McManus and get the pin in their Consolation Round 3 matchup, but McManus would get the win in his final match of the tournament with a 44-second pin of Dover’s Joe Jackson for seventh place.
James Esque (25-13) was in the 132-pound bracket and had some tough matches against some of the best talent in the state. He would pick up a pin in 3:00 over Lake Forest’s DeMarcus Russ in the opening round before falling by pin in 3:03 to Sussex Central’s Evan Broomall.
Esque would win up winning by pin over Sussex Tech’s Hobe Givens in 3:40 in his Consolation Round 2 meeting. Smyrna’s Curtis Crossan bested Esque by 5-2 decision in the next round, and Cape’s Joshua Alvares-Ramos picked up a 14-4 major decision in the seventh-place match over Esque to wrap up the tournament.
“Tyler put together a good weekend and finished in seventh. Because of the depth at 120, he was able to get an at-large berth to the state tournament,” Windish said. “James had some tough matches in a very deep weight class. The Henlopen is sending all eight kids to the state tournament at this weight, so it’s easy to see how tough this bracket was.
“We also had kids like Evan Forjan and Jayvion Chandler pick-up wins this weekend and come extremely close to placing. Those matches and the experience of wrestling in this tournament will pay dividends in the future.”
Forjan (17-17) fell into the consolation round after an opening loss by 19-9 major decision to Smyrna’s Tyree Heath. He would get a win by pin over Dover’s Hayley Ogborne in 16 seconds before dropping out of the bracket with a loss to Sussex Central’s Gunnar Abbott.
Chandler (19-14) won his opening-round contest with a 9-0 major decision over Polytech’s Maxwell Gray, but then lost two straight — pinned by Sussex Central’s Caden Cope and 14-2 major decision versus CR’s Jaxon Kopp — to fall out of the tournament.
“We talked about ‘wrestling to your seed’ with the entire team prior to the start of the tournament,” added Windish about his message to his guys prior to the tournament. “Steven, Tyler, Kyree, James, Angel and T.J. either matched or improved upon their seeds when the tournament was over, and that’s what we were looking for.”
Caesar Rodney won the overall team title for the tournament with 252.5 points, despite not having one individual win a weight class. Cape Henlopen, who had five individual champions, was second with 247 points. Smyrna (221), Sussex Central (199) and Laurel (169) rounded out the top five in the team standings. IR was eighth in team points with 86 for the tournament.
More takedowns
Freshman Malachi Stratton of Sussex Central won the 106-pound weight class with a 12-0 major decision over CR’s Alexander McAvoy.
Sussex Central sophomore Chase Murray pinned Milford’s Vincent Jenkins to win the 113-pound bracket.
Gabe Giampetro from Smyrna picked up a medical forfeit win over Milford’s Trevor Copes for the 120-pound championship. The senior improved to 29-4 on the season overall and will be the No. 1 seed in the DIAA state tournament this weekend.
Qwantez Watkins, a junior also from Smyrna, registered a 10-1 major decision over Cape’s Joshua Wright in the 126-pound championship final.
Milford’s Jack Thode improved his season mark to 27-2 with a win-by-pin over CR’s Marlon Smith for the championship at 132.
Teammate Aaron Briscoe — a senior — made it two-in-a-row for the Bucs with a 7-5 decision over CR’s Cameron Cataldi at 138.
Cape’s first individual champion came via senior Michael Frederick at 145 as he cruised to an 11-2 major decision over Lake Forest’s Abdullah Ahmad-Statts. Both wrestlers have been impressive this season with Frederick’s record at 32-5, while Ahmad-Statts sits at 30-2.
Lake Forest’s lone individual champion was sophomore Nurrideen Ahmad-Statts as he edged out Smyrna’s Garrett Hudson by a 3-2 decision at 152.
C.J. Fritchman picked up Cape’s second individual title with a 6-4 decision over Milford’s Tim O’Hara at 160. The Vikings’ junior is now 28-5 on the year.
Cape senior Carson Kammerer made it two straight for the Vikings with a 16-5 major decision of CR’s Brock Conner at 170. Kammerer improved his season mark to 27-5.
Sussex Central’s Josh Negron kept his strong season going with a 9-2 decision over Polytech’s Greg Long for the title at 182. The Golden Knights senior is now 36-2 overall.
Another Cape individual title came from junior Alex Taylor at 195 as he improved to 29-6 on the season following his 11-7 decision over CR’s Shamar Nelson.
Senior Dalton Deevey of Cape completed the quintet of individual champions for the Vikings with a 7-5 decision over Smyrna’s Kael Howell that improved his record to 29-4 on the season.
Indians onward to states
Steven Mayfield (113) takes his 21-14 record into the state tournament as the No. 12 seed in the bracket. He will open up with the No. 5 seed from William Penn Thomas Murray, who has a 20-6 record.
Tyler McManus (120) has a 17-16 overall mark for the season, and has earned the No. 16 seed in the weight class. He will get his state tournament started with a match against the top seed from Smyrna in Gabe Giampetro, who is 29-4 overall.
James Esque is the No. 15 seed in the 132-pound bracket, and he will bring his 25-13 mark into the state tournament to take on No. 2 seed Dylan Knight (28-6) from Caravel Academy.
Angel Mora-Salas (21-13) will not have to wait long to avenge one of his losses in the HAC tournament as Indians’ No. 9 seed will battle No. 8 seed Xavier Limehouse (14-6) from Laurel.
T.J. Burke — the top seed at 285 and only remaining unbeaten wrestler in the entire state at 31-0 — will look to continue his dominance with a first-round meeting against No. 16 seed Diego Santiago (17-16) from Sussex Tech. Burke pinned Santiago during the regular season dual back on Jan. 28.
The season’s final showdown
The DIAA State Wrestling Individual Championships will take place this weekend at Cape Henlopen High School, getting under way at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, with the preliminary round for each of the weight classes. The first day of action will also include the quarterfinal round, as well as the first consolation round, which are scheduled for around 7 p.m.
The second day of action will get started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, with the second consolation round. At 11 a.m., the championship semifinals will then begin. The quarterfinal consolation rounds as well as the 7th/8th-place round will all take place before the evening session.
The evening session will then start back up around 5 p.m. with the 5th/6th-place matches. The 3rd/4th-place round will immediately follow the 5th/6th-place matches. At approximately 6:55 p.m., there will be a Parade of Champions for the final two wrestlers in each weight class, with those championship matches beginning at approximately 7 p.m.
Face masks will also be required for all those in attendance, at all times.
The Indians have not had an individual state champion wrestler since D.J. Singleterry and Andy Bokinsky each were the top of their brackets back in 2005.