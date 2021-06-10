Burke signs to compete at Salisbury University

Declan Burke
Sport: Cross-country/track-and-field
Family: parents William and Sharlyn Burke, and siblings Keaton and McKenna Burke
College choice: Salisbury University, a public university in Salisbury, Md. Founded in 1925, SU is a member of the university system of Maryland, as well as the NCAA Division III.
Why Salisbury?: I really liked the actuarial-science program that the school offered. When I spoke with the coach, I felt like it would be a great program that would help me improve as a runner and person.
Major: Actuarial science
Favorite memory at Indian River: Every time I broke a record in running or swimming, and especially when it was a relay (swimming) record.