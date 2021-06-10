Burke signs to compete at Salisbury University

Declan Burke signs his letter of intent to play for Salisbury University.

Declan Burke

Sport: Cross-country/track-and-field

Family: parents William and Sharlyn Burke, and siblings Keaton and McKenna Burke

College choice: Salisbury University, a public university in Salisbury, Md. Founded in 1925, SU is a member of the university system of Maryland, as well as the NCAA Division III.

Why Salisbury?: I really liked the actuarial-science program that the school offered. When I spoke with the coach, I felt like it would be a great program that would help me improve as a runner and person.

Major: Actuarial science

Favorite memory at Indian River: Every time I broke a record in running or swimming, and especially when it was a relay (swimming) record.

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, Kylie, 17, and Grace, 12. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that builds.