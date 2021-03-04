It was certainly a different atmosphere this year at the DIAA State Wrestling Championships at Cape Henlopen High School. But, in all reality, what hasn’t felt different since one year ago?
The fact that the 2021 wrestling season has even taken place, let alone an event of this magnitude, with so many wrestlers, coaches, staff, volunteers and members of the media all in one place, is pretty remarkable in and of itself.
The Indian River High School wrestlers who were heading into the state tournament knew full well that they had their backs against the proverbial wall after the brackets and seeds were released.
IR senior Ian Shaubach and junior T.J. Burke both were able to navigate their ways through the brackets to advance to Wednesday’s championship — and consolation — showdowns back at Cape Henlopen High School.
Shaubach, participating in the 120-pound weight class, pinned Newark Charter’s Justin Farquhar in his opening-round match in 1:04. He would then post a 13-2 major decision on Cape’s Josh Wright in the second round.
However, in the quarters, Salesianum’s Jack Engelmann bested Shaubach by a 5-1 decision to send the IR matman into the consolation bracket. There, Shaubach was able to escape with a 7-6 decision over Smyrna’s Qwantez Watkins to advance to competition on Wednesday.
Wednesday morning, Shaubach met up with Laurel’s Cody Drummond in the wrestle-backs, but he dropped a 9-8 decision to fall into seventh place against Caesar Rodney’s Marlon Smith.
For Burke, a 57-second pin in his opener against Milford’s Adam Zimmerman moved him into the quarterfinals. There, he faced Cape’s Lucas Ruppert, but he came out on the short end of a 3-1 decision.
With the score knotted up at 1-1 against Ruppert, and the wrestlers in the standing neutral position, Burke took a shot at the legs of Ruppert. However, a nice sprawl back, and subsequent spin around to the back of Burke led to the two-point takedown and win as time expired.
In his first consolation bout on Wednesday, Burke was able to get an escape before holding off Sussex Tech’s Seth Layfield for the 3-2 decision. The win advanced the IR grappler into the consolation semis, where he was to face Caravel Academy’s Kyshwn Drumgo.
In other action for the IR wrestlers, Cris Alvarado-Cruz came one win short of advancing to Wednesday as he dropped an 8-6 overtime decision to Tower Hill’s Jacques DeRamel. He picked up a win in his first-round match with a 46-second pin of Lake Forest’s Travis Wyatt.
Freshman Angel Mora-Salas dropped his opening-round match to Caesar Rodney senior Joshua Harvey. Mora-Salas responded in the consolations with a 9-2 decision over Sanford’s Andrew Kedash. Mora-Salas’ run would come to a close in his next match as he was pinned by Lake Forest’s Nurridee Ahmad-Statts.
No other IR wrestlers picked up a win in their respective brackets.