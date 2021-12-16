Having just about a week of practice time after wrapping up his football season, senior T.J. Burke made a strong statement to open his wrestling season with a perfect run through the heavyweight bracket of the Delmar Invitational last weekend. The Indian River High School senior was 8-0 to win the bracket championship and highlight a solid showing for the Indians in their season-opening tournament.
IR finished third in the team standings and had impressive performances from a number of wresters. The Indians recorded 177 team points, following behind tournament champion Sussex Central (326) and second-place finisher Lake Forest (233.5). Other teams in the tournament included Parkside (Md.), Delmar, Seaford, Sussex Tech, Middletown, McKean, Red Lion, Dover, First State Military Academy and Sussex Academy, which finished fourth through 13th, respectively.
“We wrapped up a very productive first week of the season with a dual-meet win over Dover on Monday night, and then a third-place showing in the Delmar Invitational,” said veteran IR head coach Jeff Windish. “We focused a great deal on cleaning up technique after Monday’s match” against Dover. “We were very aggressive against Dover, but in some cases too aggressive, and it cost us some matches. This weekend,” at Delmar, he said, “we saw a lot of improvement, and our kids started to show mat awareness with the ability to close out tight matches.”
Simply put, Burke was impressive. The recent Lehigh University football signee pinned his way to the bracket championship in the 285-pound weight class. He spent a collective time of 7:23 on the mats over his eight bouts. His shortest time on the mats was a 12-second pin of Parkside’s Shaheed Armstrong. He got the win in the final with a 2:30 pin of McKean’s Theo Kerr.
Sophomores Steven Mayfield and Angel Mora-Salas also had strong showings with second-place finishes in their respective brackets.
Mayfield went 5-2 in his seven matches, dropping both contests against Sussex Central sophomore Chase Murray. Mora-Salas went 6-1 overall, coming up just short of a championship as he dropped his final against Lake Forest senior Abdullah Ahmad-Statts.
“T.J. capped off his weekend with a first-period pin in the championship match,” noted Windish. “He finished this week with an 8-0 record, with eight falls. Steven Mayfield wrestled very well with his second-place finish and showed that he can score a lot of points when he opens up. Angel Mora-Salas also had a solid performance this weekend and just came up a little short in the championship match.”
Other Indians who had strong showings included Kyree Knight (4th place, at 126 pounds) and Jayvion Chandler (7th, 152). Like Burke, both made the quick transition from the gridiron to the mats very well.
“Kyree and Jayvion were both able to come off the football field last weekend and jump into the lineup with big contributions,” Windish added of their Delmar performance.
Samuel Lopez was 5th in the 106-pound bracket, going 5-2 on the weekend. He posted an 8-0 major decision over McKean’s John Santiago in the fifth-place match.
Tyler McManus was 4th in the 120-pound weight class. He fell in the third-place match to Lake Forest’s Jermaine Taylor.
James Esque was 3rd in the 132-pound bracket with an overall record of 6-1 for the weekend. He lost to Parkside’s Jordan Pearson in the semifinals before rebounding for a pin win over Seaford’s Quantere Hanzer.
Other Indians that participated in the tournament included Evan Forian (6th, 138) and Bryce Rickabaugh (7th, 160).
Bonus Points
The IR JV squad completed in the Delmar tournament as well and received a chance to compete in some good matches, according to Windish. Austin Grise (220 pounds) and Rameir Turner (285) both went 3-0 on Saturday. Jacob McManus (106), Chayce Neal (120), Caden Nazarenus (138), Zhen Wu (132) and Clayton Cifuentes (195) all came away with multiple wins for the Indians.