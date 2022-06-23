He is a powerfully-built athlete.
At 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, he has dragged multiple would-be tacklers upfield while carrying the football.
As a two-way interior lineman, he has battled relentlessly in the trenches, winning significantly more than he lost en route to earning the 2021 Delaware Lineman of the Year award.
On the wrestling mat, he has come within a few seconds of going undefeated and winning a DIAA state championship in his weight class.
For good measure, he finished his senior year and high-school career embracing a new sport, lacrosse.
Of course, 2021-'22 Indian River High School senior multi-sport standout T.J. Burke is much more than just an imposing-looking student-athlete.
He is a very introspective individual, a deep thinker who muses long and profoundly about the mental and psychological approaches to competing at a high level of sports.
He is also an excellent student in the classroom, to which Academic All-State honors in three sports attest.
And the lessons he has learned across the sports he has played will serve him for a lifetime.
“Football, wrestling and lacrosse were all challenging, and in different ways,” said Burke, who was born in Lewes and is now a resident of Selbyville. “Football was a sport that helped me mature more as a person, and it was the best sport to learn different life’s lessons that I will carry with me going forward. Wrestling was the most difficult sport mentally, because of how hard the practices and matches were. As the season went on, it would wear me down mentally to the point where I’d thought about not [competing] anymore. But my coaches never gave up on me, and made me come to every match, tournament and practice.”
Helping to usher in a new winning football culture
Burke’s significant contributions helped usher in a new winning culture for a football program that in one year transformed a sub-.500 team to a playoff-worthy squad. Helped significantly by his rushing, blocking and tackling, the 2021 Indians earned their first playoff berth since 2013. His performance was highlighted by 268 rushing yards and four rushing TD’s.
“T.J. has been a great asset to our football program over the past four years,” said Indian River head football coach Phil Townsend. “He has started all four years and has improved his skills each year. He sets attainable goals and achieves those goals with hard work.”
The Indians posted their first winning record (6-5-0) since 2013. They opened the postseason by dominating St. Andrews, 36-0, before falling to eventual DIAA Division 1A state football champion Laurel, 33-0.
“The loss Friday hurt a lot, I’m not going to lie,” said Burke after the setback. “But we have to look on the bright side. We were the first [Indian River football] team to make the playoffs since 2013. We went 3-7 my freshman year and were losing to teams by 40-plus points.
“I feel good about what Indian River football will have during the next two or three years,” added Burke, who earned First-Team All Henlopen Conference and All-State honors in 2021. “I feel like the [younger] kids will [perform] with a lot of confidence and play together, which is all that matters. I can’t wait to see what the younger guys have learned from us, and I wish them the best in the future.”
Almost perfect on the mat
As a dominating grappler in the 285-pound (heavyweight) class, Burke earned First-Team All-State honors, and nearly recorded a perfect 35-0 record and a DIAA state individual wrestling championship.
Burke was leading 2-1 heading into triple-overtime against Cape Henlopen senior Lucas Ruppert in the championship match. Burke was controlling Ruppert from the top position, using his hands to keep Ruppert down on the mat, preventing an escape. But the referee felt that Burke wasn’t providing enough movement and assessed a stalling penalty that enabled Ruppert to tie the match with :07 remaining.
Burke remounted Ruppert and tried to ride him out over the final seconds, but as the two wrestlers moved toward the out-of-bounds line, the referee granted Ruppert an escape penalty with just :01 remaining, to give him a 3-2 overtime victory.
“T.J. had as close to a perfect season as you can get,” IR wrestling head coach Jeff Windish said after the match. “He is a true competitor and worked as hard as anyone I’ve had the opportunity to coach [during] my time here at Indian River. He had a great tournament, knocking off three quality opponents before the finals.
“T.J. ended up a three-time state qualifier and a two-time state placer, with 103 career wins, which is truly outstanding,” Windish added. “The coaches are proud of him, and the accomplishments that he has achieved throughout his career. T.J. has a bright future ahead of him at Lehigh,” where he will play football, “and we expect him to do great things at the next level.”
Lacrosse — a new challenge
Lacrosse presented a new challenge, since Burke had never played the sport until this past spring.
“Going from being the captain of the football and wrestling teams to being the person taking orders from the captains of the lacrosse team was a new experience for me,” Burke admitted. “But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
“We were very fortunate to have an athlete like T.J. come out for lacrosse this year,” said IR boys’ lacrosse head coach Dave Spencer. “We knew that he was a terrific football player and wrestler, and we were excited to have an athlete of his caliber.” And he did well, Spencer said. “We knew he had speed, athleticism and toughness. That’s why we wanted to use him as a faceoff specialist. Because of football and wrestling, we knew he’d have a strength advantage over players with less of a physical presence.
“Our faceoff coach, Arian Curcio, did a terrific job [enabling] T.J. to earn second-team All Henlopen Conference selection honors in his first year of playing lacrosse,” Spencer added. “It was awesome to watch T.J. develop over the season. He got out there and worked hard and ran his tail off every single day. We’ve been lucky to have students like T.J. come through the program who have a great work ethic and are hungry to learn more and improve. That’s why we’ve developed into a solid program. We appreciate what he did for our team.”
Relationships and memories
Burke embraced the relationships he developed in the classroom and across three sports. He excelled in being a reliable teammate to others, and in enjoying the friendships that were bonded during long practices and games.
“I would say some of my closest relationships were formed,” he said, with football teammates Clifton Toomey, Jack Williamson, Dalton Hall, Ryan Sheerer, Joshua Townsend and Lee Richardson. “The list could go on, because there are a lot of different people and teammates who have also made a great impact on me.
“The best memories of my career that I’ll take with me is having been able to grow up with all of my best friends since I was 9 years old,” he added. “I have had no regrets about how I spent my time in high school, whether it was playing Monopoly until 4 a.m. or winning football games on Friday nights. I’m glad I got to play with this group of [seniors]. I’ve known some of them since I was 5 or 6 years old, and I wouldn’t trade [that experience] for the world.”
The key to Burke’s success
The student-athletes against whom Burke competed across the First State were just as tough, and just as prepared as he was. And he will be the first to say that athletic achievement in the state of Delaware does not come easily.
The successes he achieved “in all three sports were due to my working hard in the off-season,” Burke insisted. “I mainly focused on training for football, because I knew that is what I wanted to [play] in college. This helped me become an overall better athlete in wrestling, and in lacrosse as well.”
Burke never met a piece of athletic equipment he didn’t like. Approaching each practice and workout as if they were being nationally televised, he broke the Indian River High School weightlifting records in the bench press, squat, deadlift and hang clean during the 2021-2022 school year.
Thanks to all of Burke’s preparation, he was awarded a scholarship to study business marketing curriculum and play defensive tackle at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. The Mountain Hawks are a member of the Patriot League, competing in Division I of the NCAA.
“T.J. came to the coaching staff at the end of his sophomore year,” in 2020, and expressed his desire “to play college football,” recalled Townsend. “We sat down and put together a plan. T.J. did everything he needed to do and more. He put in hours and hours of work in the off-season to improve his speed and agility, while also maintaining his strength. He gave up his weekends to go to prospect camps, combines, and to contact the schools he was interested in. It is not easy to do what he did as a young student-athlete, but he set a goal to play college football, and he did everything in his power to accomplish that goal.”
Burke’s parents (mother Tammy Davis and father Jeffrey Burke) also helped prepare him for his journey into NCAA Division I football.
“My dad would drive me north and south” to schools on “the East Coast for different football camps, unofficial visits and overnight visits,” said Burke. “He did everything for me. If he hadn’t done all that, I don’t know that I would be going to Lehigh to play football in the fall.”
“Most kids his age say they want to play college football but don’t do anything to prepare themselves,” said Townsend. “T.J. has worked extremely hard and achieved those goals. Looking forward to seeing him play over the next four years in college.”
Burke openly expresses his gratitude toward his parents and the coaches who have helped him shape his future.
“Having both my mom and dad come to most of my events made me so grateful,” he said. “And all of my coaches have all taught me many different life lessons and had a profound impact on who I am today.
“But if I had to choose one, I’d say [Indian River offensive and defensive line coach Bob] Hahn had the biggest impact on my life,” Burke added. “He was my elementary-school gym teacher, as well as my coach in high school. We’ve always had a very close relationship. We’ve had our ups and downs, but at the end of the day he [probably doesn’t realize] how much I appreciate him for making me a better man.”