IRHS senior Frank Bunting fired a three-hit, complete-game to lead the Indian River High School baseball team to a 12-0 win over neighboring Sussex Tech in a Henlopen Athletic Conference divisional crossover contest this week.
The “mercy rule” five-inning contest was a gem by the right-hander, as he needed just 76 pitches to get through the entire shutout. He struck out five Ravens while walking just two.
At the plate, all but one of the Indians’ starters collected a hit to power the offense, including two in the first, two more in the third and an 8-spot in the fourth innings.
Roman Keith led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 effort that included a double, home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Ben Cordrey and Jace Jarmon also had multiple-hit performances for the Indians. Cordrey scored three times, with a pair of doubles to his credit, while Jarmon had two RBIsand a run scored out of the leadoff spot. Chase Ruley was 2-for-2, with a double and a run scored.
Colby Willey, Bunting (double), Jamison Bender, Chance Hocker and Vincent Kreiser all had solo hits for IR, with Bender and Hocker also scoring once and knocking in a run as well. Willey and Bunting also had RBIs.
IR was set to travel to Lake Forest on Thursday, April 21, (after Coastal Point press time) for a HAC South Division tilt against the Spartans, before hosting William Penn on Saturday, April 23.
Softball
Kinsley Kinsley Hall did it all for the Indian River High School softball team last week, in a 10-5 win over host Smyrna on Thursday, April 14. The junior fired a complete game in the circle while also plating five runs with her bat.
Hall was a perfect 3-for-3 in the game with those five RBIs, a run scored, and two stolen bases. While toeing the rubber, Hall fired 141 pitches over the seven innings of work, allowing just five hits and three earned runs. She offset six walks with 10 strikeouts.
Junior Jillian Collins was 2-for-4, with a run scored, while senior Sam Derickson also had a multiple-hit day with a pair of runs scored and an RBI. Junior Jaya Shaub scored twice, as did sophomore Macy Blades.
The Indians were set to travel to take on Lake Forest on Thursday, April 21, (after Coastal Point press time) for a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division tilt, before then traveling to North Caroline (Md.) High School for a non-conference contest on Friday, April 22.
Girls’ soccer
The Scurci sisters once again were the scoring leaders for the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team as they cruised to a 7-0 win over Woodbridge on Thursday, April 14. Freshman Sophie Scurci recorded another hat trick, and sister Bella Scurci added another pair of goals in the shutout win.
Senior Hanna Bird and junior Fani Cruz Bonilla scored the other goals for the Indians in the rout. Sophie Scurci, Carley Topper and Hannah Bird each had two assists, with Brynn McCabe getting credit for the other.
The Indians’ defense was stellar from start-to-finish, allowing just one shot on goal by the Blue Raiders that goalie Alex Davidson easily made the save on. IR held a 37-1 advantage in shots for the game and a 6-0 edge on corner-kick chances.
IR — which has out-scored their opponents 34-8 on the season — will travel to Smyrna (6-2) for a potential Henlopen Athletic Conference championship game preview on Tuesday, April 26. They will return home for a HAC South Division battle with Sussex Academy (5-2) on Thursday, April 28.
Golf
The Indian River High School golf team split a tri-meet last week with visiting Sussex Tech and Laurel, on Thursday, April 14. The Indians defeated Laurel (204-272) but lost to Sussex Tech (175-204). Sussex Tech also beat Laurel in the match (175-272).
The team played the Par-36 Kodiak Course at Bear Trap Dunes, which is the Indians’ home course. It was their first home meet of the season.
Sussex Tech’s Corey Dukes shot a 3-over-par 39 to come in as the low-man and be awarded as medalist for the match. Teammate Caleb Wilson was right behind him, with a 40, to lead the Ravens to the sweep.
The Indians were led by Evan Carpenter’s 45 and Thomas Gogarty’s 47. They were playing without senior Bryan Ucman, who was away for a previously scheduled family engagement.
IR will host Dover and Smyrna on Tuesday, April 26, for another tri-meet, before traveling to Wild Quail Country Club on Thursday, April 28, for a match with Caesar Rodney.