Hope springs eternal.
For some, that hope takes longer to materialize.
Such was the case for senior Frankie Bunting back in 2019 and 2020.
His freshman year, he was an injured Indian River High School baseball student-athlete.
His sophomore baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the phrase “hope spring eternal” — frequently applied to the euphoric optimism of Major League Baseball’s spring training camps, when every team is eligible to win the World Series — carries the message that one never ceases to be optimistic.
Frankie Bunting became the embodiment of “hope springs eternal.”
He dealt with the disappointment, but he never stopped hoping or preparing.
The 18-year-old native and resident of Dagsboro at long last reaped the rewards of perseverance.
“Fortunately,” he said, the 2021 season “and this year have been some of the best times I’ve ever experienced playing baseball. Playing baseball with my best friends,” said the 5-foot-10 senior, and in front of “my family has been very rewarding, especially,” he said under the leadership of “an amazing coaching staff that I also consider my family and role models.”
Bunting developed into a dominant pitcher, capable third baseman and consistent offensive producer. He was a mainstay for a team that won the Henlopen Conference championship and reached the postseason in 2021.
As a senior, Bunting earned All Henlopen Conference Honorable Mention kudos after compiling a scintillating 4-0 record on the mound and batting .411 while helping the Indians return to the postseason and reach the second round, before losing to state runner-up Appoquinimink.
Quick to credit teammates and coaches
Bunting is quick to credit his Indians’ teammates and coaches for his success on the diamond.
“The group of guys that I’ve surrounded myself with during my entire baseball career have really helped me,” he said. So have, “the amazing coaching staff,” consisting of head coach Steve Longo and assistant coaches Kevin Cordrey, Ethan Long and Greg Beyer, “who have helped me polish the tools that I have acquired over the years. They have truly taught me how the game should be played, and how a man should carry himself, on and off the field, as a student athlete.
“The truth is, I’ve had many coaches along the way,” Bunting added. “Coach Cordrey has been there since I was 8 years old, teaching me and watching me grow. He has really impacted me to become the young man I am today. Coach Longo and Coach Long have known me for a very short period of time, but I truly look up to them and strive to be the man that they would want me to be.”
Of his father, Frank Bunting,” he said he “has been a coaching figure in my life since I started playing baseball. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be this successful as a baseball player.”
Longo, the 2021 Henlopen Conference Coach of the Year, who is in his second season at Indian River, lauded Frankie for his leadership on and off the field.
“To watch him grow the last three years into a young man” has really been gratifying, said Longo. “During the final weeks of our 2022 season, Frankie was working from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. shifts as a seasonal [police] officer in Dewey Beach. Then he would come to practice and games [despite] running on no sleep. That shows what type of leader he was for us. His commitment, his attitude, his competitiveness, and his will to win are just some of the few things I will miss about Frank Bunting. I wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors.”
Bunting will begin studying at Delaware Technical Community College this fall, with hopes of enrolling in the Delaware State Police Academy.
Appreciative of his family and friends
Bunting is especially appreciative of his family and friends, many of whom have gathered behind home plate to watch his high-school baseball career emerge and prosper. The cheering section includes his mom, Susan; dad, Frank; brother, Justin; girlfriend, Madelyn Dempsey; godparents Dee and Donald Mulholland; and family friend Brad Reed, and his grandmother Grace Robinson.
“My family members [and close friends] have been my biggest supporters since Day 1,” he said. And that includes, he noted, “all the travel ball games during the freezing cold springs or the brutally hot summers. They have been there my whole life, watching me succeed. My parents have been my role models and idols since I was born, and they have given me the best life a young man could ever ask for.”
Bunting said he realizes he is a role model for his brother (an eighth-grader at Selbyville Middle School).
“Justin has looked up to me my whole life,” said Bunting. “And it is very rewarding for me to look into the stands to see him idolizing his big brother. He has been there every step of the way, and that is one of the reasons he and I have such a strong bond.
There has been a lot of hard work “by a lot of people that will never go unappreciated by me,” Bunting continued. “I’m glad I’m able to recognize the people that have helped me along in this journey. I will continue to take these memories and morals with me into adulthood as I continue along in this wonderful journey.”
Frankie Bunting and his fans will be able to savor a variety of gratifying memories and snapshots.
“But nothing will beat that moment when we won the Henlopen Conference championship,” with a 2-1 victory over host Sussex Tech on May 14, 2021, Bunting recalled. “When we were out on the field celebrating, it felt like we were on Cloud 9. All the hard work that was put into this program had paid off.”
Hope finally did spring eternal — in the springtime — for Indian River High School baseball standout Frankie Bunting.