The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) has chosen the Lord Baltimore Elementary School Track Project as the key beneficiary of the Bunny Palooza 5K race/1-mile walk, which will be held in Bethany Beach on April 16. The race begins near the bandstand at 8:30 a.m., with a starting line at Pennsylvania Avenue and Garfield Parkway. Ocean View Brewing Company is also a key Bunny Palooza sponsor this year.
“We at the Lord Baltimore PTO are ecstatic and so grateful to have been chosen by QRCF,” said Julie Deane, Lord Baltimore Elementary School PTO secretary. “It’s incredible to receive this wonderful donation. It has been an honor to work alongside the members of this great QRCF organization and see it all come together. The Bunny Palooza will be a wonderful family-friendly community event. We hope everyone that participates has a fantastic time while raising money for this great cause.”
Registrations for the 5K run/1-mile walk will also be available the morning of the event, if any last-minute participants want to join in the run. In addition to the 5K and 1-mile walk, there will be face-painting, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, crafts, a kiddie fun-run and more.
Bunny Palooza is being supported by local community members and visitors for Easter weekend who wish to come out and show their support for Lord Baltimore students and the school track. The disrepair of the track behind the school includes erosion taking away most of the track surface, and athletic programs, including the active Girls on the Run program there, have been unable to train or compete.
QRCF signature events include Hair of the Dog and Bunny Palooza 10K and 5K races. The QRCF been able to contribute more than $800,000 in grants and scholarships since 2001.