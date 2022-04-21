More than 500 runners and walkers assembled at the Bethany Beach bandstand as the Lord Baltimore Elementary School choir sang the national anthem over Easter weekend to kick-off Bethany’s Bunny Palooza 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run & Walk.
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) has chosen the Lord Baltimore Elementary School Track Project as the primary beneficiary of the Bunny Palooza event, held last weekend in Bethany Beach, on April 16. The race began on a clear day near the bandstand, at 8:30 a.m. with a starting line at Garfield Parkway. Ocean View Brewing is also a Bunny Palooza sponsor this year. Mango’s hosted the pre-race registration and racer’s party, with beer and Rita’s Italian Ice after the 3.2 mile event.
“We at the Lord Baltimore PTO are ecstatic and so grateful to have been chosen by QRCF,” said Julie Deane, Lord Baltimore Elementary School PTO secretary. “It’s incredible to receive this wonderful donation. It has been an honor to work alongside the members of this great QRCF organization and see it all come together. The Bunny Palooza was a wonderful family-friendly community event. We know everyone that participated has had a fantastic time while raising money for this great cause.”
Lord Baltimore parents, teachers and student were out in-force to support the cause. With tabletop displays for fundraising targeting both for the track and for the LB robotics team’s quest to travel to nationals, there was face-painting, bunny-ear construction and kid-friendly crafts.
In addition to the competitive 5K and 1-mile run or walk, there was an appearance by the Easter Bunny and his friends, leading dance moves at the bandstand — along with craft supervisors, and a kiddie fun run at the starting line.
Bunny Palooza was supported by local community members and beach visitors in the area for the Easter weekend, showing their support for Lord Baltimore students and the school track. The disrepair of the track behind the elementary school in Ocean View has been well-documented, with erosion taking away most of the track surface and athletic programs including the active Girls on the Run program there unable to train or compete. There are four GOTR groups at Lord Baltimore Elementary.
QRCF signature events include Hair of the Dog and Bunny Palooza 10K and 5K races. The QRCF been able to contribute over $800,000 in grants and scholarships since 2001, designated by its board of directors.