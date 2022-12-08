Indian River High School boys’ soccer head coach Brandt Mais recently accepted the 2022 Henlopen Conference Coach of the Year award from the school’s athletic director, Todd Fuhrmann, at the team’s postseason banquet.
Mais also earned the 2022 DIAA Small School Coach of the Year citation during his first year as head coach.
The Indians compiled a 13-2-2 won-lost-tied mark, winning the Southern Division and conference titles en route to reaching the DIAA state quarterfinals. They also set a new school record by posting eight consecutive shutouts.