He departed the floor with a heavy heart.
He left the hardwood wishing there were just a few more minutes of fourth-quarter regulation time.
Senior Brendon Bradford did everything he possibly could to continue the Indian River boys’ basketball squad’s breathtaking 16-6 dream season.
But the Indians’ hopes of a DIAA state championship were snuffed out. No. 3-seeded host Howard Vo-Tech survived a furious 30-point fourth quarter IR rally to defeat No. 14-seeded Indian River, 64-59, in a second-round playoff game in Wilmington on Thursday night, March 2.
Bradford, the Indians’ leading scorer with 20.1 points per game average and First Team All Henlopen Conference honoree, led the comeback effort as the visitors rallied from a 48-29 deficit at the end of three quarters to within three points of the Wildcats.
But neither Bradford nor his motivated teammates — who this season have raised their ability to win highly competitive games to an art form — could manufacture one more triumph.
Bradford scored 33 of his game-high 35 points in the second half, including 27 in the furious fourth stanza. He came within six points of the single-game career-high 41 he put up in the season’s second game, an 82-75 victory at Arcadia (Va.) on Dec. 8.
He lit up the Wildcats’ gymnasium by connecting on six three-point missiles, concluding an Indian River High School hoops career that thrilled teammates, coaches, classmates, teachers, administrators and spectators.
“Brendon put on a performance unlike anything I’ve ever seen in person,” said IR boys’ basketball head coach Devin Mann. “We were down by as much as 20, and he put us on his back and we got to within three before they made two free-throws to seal the game. His 27 points in the fourth quarter was unbelievable. He left everything he had on the court, literally!”
Indian River senior Jamaal Jones added 15 points, including four treys from beyond the arc. Jones finished the season with an 11.5 points-per-game average. Junior Rashad Hopkins contributed 6.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while senior Jamison Bender averaged 6.2 points per outing.
Howard Vo-Tech led 10-9 after one quarter and 24-14 at halftime. Wildcats’ junior Cory Herring scored 12 points to lead a balanced offense, while senior Marcus Johnson added 11.
“I’m extremely proud of how we played at Howard,” said Mann. “We never quit, we never stopped believing, we fought ’til the very end. This team showed a lot of heart and gained some respect.
“As for the season, I’m extremely proud of what this team was able to accomplish,” Mann added. “If you asked anybody outside of our locker room if we would win 16 games, they would tell you it’s not even possible. We knew it all along! We talked about it daily, and then we went and did it. We’ve learned how to win, how to finish games, how to come back from being down, and how to play ahead.”
Mann said he was also proud of how much progress the IR boys’ basketball program has shown in the last four years.
“It’s remarkable, and these kids have bought into the idea that regardless of any deficits we may have, success is a product of your habits and work ethic. It doesn’t land in your lap. You have to go and get it! This group will be one I remember forever!”