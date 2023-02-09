IRHS senior Brendon Bradford and his long-distance shooting stars dialed up another command performance on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Bradford erupted for six of his team’s 12 three-point baskets, finishing with a team-high 25 points to lead the Indian River High School boys’ basketball team past host Early College at Delaware State University, 65-45, in a Henlopen Conference showdown.
The Indians (11-4 overall and 7-5 in conference play) registered the fourth win in their last five games, and the seventh triumph in their last nine outings.
They also eclipsed the 2021-2022 Indian boys’ team’s win total of 10, registering the program’s most triumphs in a season since the 2017-2018 squad’s 14-6 campaign.
The Green & Gold kept their foot on the gas pedal. They built leads of 14-7, 29-17 and 43-30 in the first, second and third quarters, respectively. For an encore, head coach Devin Mann’s squad also outscored the Hornets, 22-15, in the final frame.
Senior Jamaal Jones added three treys and 11 points, while senior Jamison Bender (two), and junior Jeremiah Dennis (one) also joined the long-distance hit parade from beyond the arc.
Early College fell to 3-12 overall and 2-10 in conference competition.