Senior swingman Brendon Bradford scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Indian River High School boys’ basketball team to their ninth victory in their last 11 games, at 77-19 over host Holly Grove Christian School in Westover, Md., on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The 13-5 Indians, who are ranked among Delaware’s top 15 boys’ teams, recorded their highest single-season win total since they went 14-7 in 2017-2018.
Freshman Darnell Stokes added 11 points, while senior Andrew Burns chipped in with 10 markers in the non-conference contest.
Holly Grove Christian fell to 2-18 on the season.
Indian River 82, Sussex Academy 24
The Indians had connected on 10 three-point shots to secure their eighth victory in their last 10 games with an 82-24 victory over visiting Sussex Academy on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Bradford scored a game-high 21 points, while junior Jeremiah Dennis added 13 and senior Jamison Bender chipped in with 12 markers.
From beyond the arc, Bender drained four treys, while Bradford added three and Jamaal Jones had a pair. It was the Indians’ sixth game this year in which they achieved double digits in three-point shooting proficiency.