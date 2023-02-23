Racing upcourt on a partial fast break, he quickly stopped on a dime.
Brendon Bradford pulled up and, in the next motion, stepped into a three-point jump-shot that meticulously dropped through the hoop.
Moments later, Bradford stepped into the Indians’ defensive lane and stole the ball. In the next motion, he hurled a perfect pass upcourt to a teammate, who then sailed in for an uncontested layup.
Less than half a minute after that show of hustle and playmaking, Bradford burst through the heavily-populated lane and managed to avoid two defenders rushing toward him. He leaped toward the basket and, in the next motion, sent an artistic finger-roll layup that kissed off the glass backboard and dropped through the mesh.
These are but a trio of snapshots reflecting the outstanding senior season that Bradford is having as a standout performer.
The experience he has accumulated, and the practice pointers he has absorbed from his coaches and mastered have enabled him to become an unstoppable force.
The 6-foot-2 forward and guard has emerged as a team leader. And, with a lot of help from his talented teammates, he is leading the Indian River High School boys’ varsity basketball team to an impressive 15-5 won-lost record for the 2022-2023 regular season. That ranks the Indians among the top eight schools in the state of Delaware as they await their first-round DIAA playoff opponent.
It’s been fulfilling to succeed on the court, “but I’m just happy we are winning games,” said Bradford. “It’s great,” he said of being the team leader, with talented teammates, “because I know my teammates and coaches trust me. I’ve just worked hard,” he said, to be a successful leader.
Bradford has played an enormous role in helping lead the boys’ hoops program to turn the corner into a winning program. And he is enthusiastic about how far the boys’ basketball program has traveled to become so relevant.
“We were terrible when I first got here,” he said of the team’s 3-17 record in 2019-2020, so the fact we are looking at a home playoff game in my senior year is pretty outstanding,” he said. The key to the team’s success, Bradford added, “is that we just had to buy into what our coaches have been teaching us. We have a lot of talented shooters, and they’ve bailed us out a lot this year.”
According to Bradford, the Indians’ shooting proficiency is the result of the Indians’ players growing more confident when they launch the ball toward the basket.
“That’s the most exciting challenge in basketball,” said the Selbyville resident, who leads IR in scoring with nearly 20 points per contest. “The mental aspect of the game is critical. You always have to be confident.”
The Indians’ long distance-oriented attack has made them one of the toughest teams to defend against. Bradford is the ringleader of the group, averaging 3.2 treys per outing. He connected for a single-game career-best seven three-pointers in a Dec. 8, 2022, overtime triumph at Arcadia (Va.) that helped him amass a single-game career-high 41 points. He also drained six three-pointers against Delmar and at Early College.
As a team, IR has reached double figures for successful three-point buckets a total of six times, including a school record 14 at Arcadia,13 against Delmar, 12 against both Laurel and Early College, 11 vs. Newark Charter and 10 against Sussex Academy. They have also connected for eight threes in three other contests.
The co-authors of this three-point proficiency story are Sussex Tech senior transfer Jamaal Jones (2.6 three per game, 11.6 points per game) and senior Jamison Bender (1.6 threes per game, 6.5 points per game).
Laidback personality, explosiveness on the hardwood
Bradford’s laidback personality belies the explosiveness that he displays on the hardwood. Although he may not always appear enthusiastic, the competitive fires burn hot inside his soul. And he excels in all aspects of the game, averaging six rebounds, three steals and two assists per game.
“Brendon is an amazing individual that a lot of people don’t understand!” said IR boys’ basketball head coach Devin Mann. “He is quiet, stays to himself and is very confident. Most people don’t know how to take that. That confidence, along with his work ethic, have pushed him, Mann predicted, to almost certainly be recognized as a First Team All Henlopen Conference player.
A second-team all-conference honoree last year, Bradford used the off-season to embark on a developmental regimen.
“He worked his butt off,” said Mann. Not only did he work on his game, “but he also worked on developing his body as well. And it’s paying off for him.”
According to his head coach, Bradford launched somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 shots during the off-season.
“That’s why he is such a proficient shooter,” said Mann. “And his hard work is enabling him to draw interest from D2 and D3 schools as he plans to play at the next level,” Mann said of NCAA Division II and III college teams’ interest in Bradford. “My favorite thing about Brendon is his sense of humor and the fact he makes really sound decisions. He’s not afraid to stand out from the crowd.”
Bradford said he appreciates the support that he receives from his teammates, his family and his coaches.
“I’m just happy that my family members have supported my decision to play the game that I love,” said Bradford. “Coach Mann and Mr. Jones have both been pushing me ever since I stepped foot in this building,” he said of the head coach and his trainer, respectively. “I’m grateful to have those people in my life.”