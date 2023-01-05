Senior forward/guard Brendon Bradford exploded for a game-high 26 points to lead visiting Indian River to a clutch 64-56 triumph at Woodbridge on Tuesday night.
The triumph snapped the Indians’ two-game losing streak and evened their Henlopen Conference record at 2-2 (4-2 overall).
“Tonight was a great team win for us,” said head coach Devin Mann. “What makes me proud is that we were able to withstand” the Blue Raiders’ rallies “and not surrender our lead. In particular,” he said, sophomore Jace Jarmon, with eight points, and senior Jamie Bender, with five points, “played excellent games. It was a total team win.”
Indian River senior Jamaal Jones added 11 points while junior Rashad Hopkins chipped in with 10 markers.
The Indians started the game impressively, racing out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter. Woodbridge (2-4 overall, 2-2 Henlopen Conference) cut the Indian River deficit to 29-23 at intermission. The Indians maintained control of the lead, 45-36 after three quarters and finished strong.
Blue Raiders’ sophomore Traci Johnson and senior Bruce Mosley led their team’s attack with 13 points each. Senior Ci-Atrick Stones added 12 points while sophomore Isaiah Giles tallied 11.