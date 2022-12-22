Senior swingman Brandon Bradford exploded for a game-high 25 points but could not prevent the host Indian River boys’ basketball team from dropping their second straight verdict on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Bradford connected for four three-point field goals and was 11-11 from the free-throw line. Junior forward Rashad Hopkins added 10 points for IR.
Senior Brent Ricketts led Seaford with 24 points, while juniors Careen Bolden added 19 points and Zion Mifflin contributed 15.
The Indians (3-2 overall, 1-2 in Henlopen Conference play) trailed 23-13 after one quarter and 43-36 at intermission. Seaford (2-0 in conference play) led 66-56 after three quarters.
Lake Forest 46, Indian River 31
The Indian River boys’ basketball team lost their first game of the season, 46-31, to host Lake Forest on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The Indians led the Henlopen Conference contest 14-6 after one quarter, before being outscored 13-2 in the second session.
Bradford led IR with 16 points, while Hopkins and senior guard Andrew Burns each contributed six points.
Sophomore guard Darius Miller led the Spartans with 16 points.