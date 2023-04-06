The defending boys’ volleyball DIAA state champion Indians won four of their five games last week and improved their record to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in Henlopen Conference competition.
Indian River 3, Conrad 1
The Indians won a non-conference match at Wilmington Conrad on Tuesday, April 4. The Indians handily won sets three and four, 25-16 and 25-18, respectively to emerge victorious. IR won the opening set, 25-17 before Conrad (4-4 overall) tied the match at 1-1 with a 27-25 triumph.
Indian River 3, Sussex Academy 0
The Indians won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-13 and 26-25 over the visiting Seahawks in a Henlopen Conference showdown on Monday, April 3.
Indian River 3, Middletown 0
The Indians dominated the non-conference match against visiting Middletown on Friday, March 31. The hosts won by scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-18.
Senior Caleb Galbreath, a Stevenson University commit, contributed 15 kills and seven service aces while senior Connor Bird added 18 assists.
Smyrna 3, Indian River 2
The Indians spotted host Smyrna a two-sets to none lead before storming back in a tough Henlopen Conference loss on Wednesday, March 29.
The Eagles won sets one and two by scores of 25-14 and 26-24, respectively, and the fifth set, 15-10.
Indian River won sets three and four, 26-25 and 25-23, respectfully.
Indian River 3, Brandywine 2
Bird made 18 digs and slammed 10 kills to lead Indian River past host Brandywine in a non-conference battle on Monday, March 27. Sophomore Evan Forjan added 12 assists and 11 digs, while Galbreath had 18 digs and 12 kills. In addition, senior Jordy Estrada got into the act with 11 digs.
The Indians won the first, third and deciding sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 15-10, respectively. Brandywine won the second and fourth sets, 27-25 and 25-18, respectively.