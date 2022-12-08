The green-and-white striped soccer jersey was horizontal — not vertical — and seemed to hang there, several feet over the turf.
So were the torso and legs belonging to its multi-talented student-athlete.
Receiving a low cross from teammate Leo Chester, Indian River High School forward Jordan Illian deflected the ball mid-air with his right foot before spinning his torso. Suspended in mid-air, he then unleashed a sideways scissors kick with his left (shooting) foot, blasting the ball past the stunned Woodbridge goalkeeper.
The capacity crowd at Indian River High School Stadium gasped for a split second — their processing brains unsure of what they had just witnessed in Dagsboro on Saturday night, Nov. 19. In the ensuing nanosecond, they collectively released howls of admiration and amazement. Even the fans supporting the visiting opponent allowed themselves a begrudging round of applause to acknowledge this moment of soccer brilliance.
Illian’s 64th and next-to-last career goal as an IRHS standout gave his team a 2-0 lead en route to a dominant 5-1 victory over the visiting Blue Raiders in a DIAA quarterfinal soccer playoff showdown between the rivals from the Henlopen Conference’s Southern Division.
The joyous spectacle was merely the latest in a four-year kaleidoscope of memorable moments on the pitch that have been created and displayed by the humble, hard-working 5-foot-9 teenage soccer star.
Soaring through the local soccer universe
He isn’t just a gifted star performer.
He is much more than that.
Jordan Illian is a soccer galaxy unto himself.
During the last four seasons, the resident of Millsboro has soared through the local soccer universe. He has sharpened and showcased his raw and refined skills, and leadership traits that helped add one DIAA Division II state title and countless achievements and moments that many will recall forever.
Some would say that Jordan Illian plays soccer as if he’s invented the game.
“I don’t think Jordan is quite that old, but he certainly loves the game,” said Indian River High School soccer head coach Brandt Mais at the team’s postseason banquet. “Passion for the game is without question the most important driving force to a player’s success, or in any life pursuit. Jordan also wants to play or have a ball at his foot.
“Recovery is an important part of managing player performance physically and mentality, but Jordan never wanted a break. Practice was never long enough, because he just wanted to keep playing. His hunger and love for the game is clearly why Jordan is the special player that he is.”
“He’s been a huge part of Indian River soccer ever since we were freshmen,” said senior defender Evan Peterson. “He has not only scored most of our goals, but he created most of the goals that others score.”
Illian will graduate from Indian River in June as the school’s career-goal scoring leader (65). Along the way, he has helped the Indians compile a 51-12-4 won-lost-tied record.
And he left a huge imprint on the program after delivering so many magical, magnificent moments.
One magnificent, magical moment
On a chilly night, Sept. 27, in Camden, Illian dramatically unleashed an improbable shot that somehow found the interior of the Caesar Rodney Riders’ goal.
Standing approximately 25 yards away from the Riders’ goal and just a few feet inside the right sideline, Illian’s left foot made contact with the stationary ball. It wasn’t the hardest shot he had ever taken, in terms of pure velocity. But it displayed tremendous lift, arc and raw power. The sphere soared majestically, dramatically, high and true through the night air.
As it reached a spot as high as the halfway point of the crossbar atop the net, the orb began its descent. It dropped behind the Riders’ goalkeeper and hit the netting inside the far post. The improbable goal won the game and touched off an emotional post-game victory celebration of the Indians’ 1-0 triumph.
“When I released the shot, I intended it to curve the ball inside the far post, and that’s where the ball went,” said Illian.
The previous evening, Monday, Sept. 26, Indian River junior midfielder Cole Veirs and Illian had gone to the River Soccer Club with Illian’s dad, Chip Illian, to work on shooting and dribbling for an hour.
“And that’s one of the shots I was working on,” Illian said.
The net-seeking missile was seen nationwide and around the globe. Delmarva Sports Network, which was televising the match, submitted the highlight video of the goal to ESPN for consideration as one of its Sportscenter “Top Ten Plays of the Day.” The film clip, which was quickly ranked as the sports network’s No. 1 play, aired later that night and into the next morning on Sportscenter.
“It’s no secret that Jordan is a very special player,” said Mais. “He did exactly what special players do — they make the big plays in big games. Jordan has put more time into training than anyone I know. He loves that shot, cutting in from the left side, and has practiced it a thousand times over again. Jordan’s practice work ethic is a great model for our young, developing players.”
“It feels very good to see the highlight of that goal on ESPN,” said Illian. “It’s further proof that the hard work I’ve put into the sport I love is slowly showing that I’m getting quicker and more accurate.”
One other moment stands out in the Jordan Illian highlight parade.
On the evening of Sept. 23, 2021, Illian accepted a pass from midfield into the Seaford offensive zone from teammate Dane Shuart (IRHS Class of 2022). The ball kicked off Illian’s back heel as he sped toward the Blue Jays’ net. As the rival goalkeeper attempted to rush him, the forward took his back heel pass and — in one motion — chipped a shot over the goalkeeper and into the yawning Seaford goal. Illians’ three goals propelled the Indians to a 5-1 triumph.
Early indications of greatness
Before he coached Illian at Indian River High School, former IRHS head coach Steve Kilby saw the potential for his greatness at an early age.
“When Jordan first came to me in our first Player Development Program at River Soccer Club,” Kilby said of the Frankford-based travel team organization that feeds student athletes into IRHS and neighboring Delaware and Maryland schools, “you could see his athleticism and natural instincts. I would demonstrate a move,” and he would successfully repeat the move, “on his first attempt,” said Kilby, who served as RSC’s director of coaching.
“He had boundless energy and continued to develop as he made his age-group travel team. He really gravitated to the coach, Peter Mais” — younger brother of Brandt Mais — “who helped Jordan start to put the pieces together with his natural ability and how the game works.”
Kilby replaced Peter Mais as coach after the latter accepted an out-of-state college coaching job.
The 11-year-old players, Kilby recalled, “were moving up to 11 vs. 11 soccer, so my focus was to try and help Jordan understand his role as it applied to the full-size field. And he really developed that sense.”
Overseas experiences precede Illian’s high school career
Before Illian’s first sprint with and without a soccer ball on a varsity pitch, there were two career-building overseas experiences.
He accepted an invitation to study academically, then train and play soccer for 12 days in Dundee, Scotland, in April of 2019. He also traveled to England, for nine more days in Manchester in August 2019, to play against select teams.
Those experiences enabled Illian to expand his soccer IQ while living, breathing and eating the sport he so loves, in a locale where deep traditions and intense training add luster to the game’s ultra-competitive nature. The trips overseas would also enable Illian to challenge himself, in order to perform with and against students his own age who also strive to one day play professionally.
Illian and his family returned to the U.S. the day before pre-season training commenced for the 2019 Indian River High School boys’ soccer team. Despite having to deal with jetlag, Illian competed fiercely, then ran 2 miles while outpacing each of his new teammates.
Nicknamed “the Energizer Bunny” by his mother, Tammy Illian, because “he never runs out of energy,” Illian immediately led by example as a productive starting forward.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound whirling dervish stepped right in, breaking a scoreless tie with his first career high-school goal, in the 44th minute en route to a 2-0 victory over nationally-ranked visiting Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland). He finished that season with 10 goals, six assists and 24 points, to help head coach Steve Kilby’s team win the Henlopen Conference Southern Division title in 2019. The 13-4-1 Indians reached the state semifinal round before falling 3-1 to Wilmington Friends School.
But Illian was just getting started.
For an encore in 2020, the then-sophomore became a multiple threat on the pitch, combining his breakneck speed, passing, shooting and ball control with the ability to read the game and initiate a play or respond constructively to a teammate’s initiative. He also became adept at creating his own scoring opportunities by quickly darting and dribbling through multiple defenders before unleashing on-target shots with his lethal left foot.
Illian collected a team-leading 19 goals and 52 points (both single-season highs) and led the senior-laden squad to the school’s third DIAA Division II soccer crown in eight years. After netting the only marker in the opening minute of a 1-0 state semifinal victory over Sussex Academy, Illian helped deliver the title. He dramatically capped the title run with two goals just five minutes apart in the fourth quarter and held on for a dramatic 2-1 championship-match victory over Newark Charter at Dover High School Stadium.
“Jordan fit in so well with the seniors on that 2020 team,” said Kilby, who last summer switched his academic role to the Cape Henlopen School District and became a Vikings’ assistant soccer coach to his son Patrick’s head coach. “I believe he learned what it took to help raise a team’s level of play.”
As a junior in 2021, Illian connected for single-season personal bests in goals (22) and points (56). After capturing another Southern Division flag, the Indians bowed 3-1 to visiting Delmar in a DIAA quarterfinal playoff match.
As a senior in 2022, Illian contributed his diligent two-way play that helped lead to a school record-setting eight consecutive shutouts. He also contributed a goal and an assist to help IR defeat eventual Henlopen Conference Northern Division champion Cape Henlopen, 2-1, on Oct. 18. In the conference title game on Nov. 5, his two goals helped the Indians to a 4-1 victory.
After the team defeated Woodbridge, Illian led them into a semifinal match against Saint Mark’s.
However, there would be no storybook ending to his final season. Illian was injured during the first half, and the swelling in his affected leg led team officials to keep him on the bench for the remainder of his high school soccer career.
“When I was injured and unable to return to the field, it was tough,” mused Illian. “This is my senior year, and 90 percent of these guys I’ve played with since I was 8 or 9 years old. I wanted to be on that field, doing what I love and helping my team. Unfortunately, my injury wouldn’t allow that. I loved that our guys kept fighting and pushing and working the whole game. They never gave up. The guys played 100 minutes of soccer,” but lost 4-2 in the penalty-kick phase, “which didn’t go our way.”
“This team will always hold a special place within me,” Illian added of the 2022 squad. “We worked hard, we played hard, we held each other accountable and pushed one another to be our very best. Junior year, I wasn’t happy with where we ended our season, but I used it as motivation for this year.”
Illian said his career at Indian River actually began when he was a ball-boy.
“I watched guys work so hard, have fun, live in the big moments, and it set the tone for my arrival,” he said. “My career at Indian River has been a rollercoaster. We’ve had highs and we’ve had lows. I had Kilby as a coach when I was young and then for three years in high school. He is so knowledgeable and motivating… I was happy to play for him. Brandt has also been my coach throughout my high school career,” as both assistant and head coach. “He’s a knowledgeable coach who [enables] us to succeed.”
Illian has set the bar extremely high for those who will follow him onto the IRHS pitch.
“All good things come to an end,” Illian said after the semifinal match against Saint Mark’s. “I am looking forward to continuing my soccer career and success. I want to wish Coach Brandt, Coach Luke [McCabe] and the boys a successful season next year. I hope they continue to enjoy a winning tradition.
“I am so thankful for my coaches, my teammates, our managers, the ball-boys, [IRHS Assistant Principal] Dr. [David] Carter and our athletic trainer Todd [Fuhrmann] for always pushing me, supporting me and being there for our team,” Illian added. “I would like to thank Brandt for allowing me to be a leader on this team and trusting in my abilities. Our fans — they’re like no other. They tell you when you’re doing well, and they tell you when you’re not. They’re loyal. They’re loud. They’re great.”
Illian said he establishes a list of personal and team benchmarks prior to each season.
“This season, I fell short of one of those goals — winning a second state championship,” he said. “But I achieved several other goals. We had a winning season for Brandt, and we won the Henlopen Conference championship. We won [twice] against our former coach,” he added of Steve Kilby, noting that the victory was bittersweet. “But I know that Coach Kilby would expect nothing but the best of us, and that’s what we brought” to those matches.
Illian earned Regional All American kudos and his third First Team All-State award. He also was honored with his second Soccer Coaches Top 11 pick among all players in the state. He was also named Henlopen Conference Player of the Year for the second time and First Team All-Conference for the fourth time.
“For me, it’s not all about these awards,” he said after a moment of reflection. “It’s about all of my hard work paying off.”
The future’s so bright
After graduation in the spring, the world could be Jordan Illian’s soccer ball.
Next fall, he will begin earning his degree in education and attempt to earn playing time as a freshman student-athlete at the University of South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.), an NCAA Division I school that competes in the Southeastern Conference.
“Jordan has put in his time, and I look forward to seeing him play at the next level,” said Steve Kilby.
Glancing further into the future through his crystal soccer ball, one just might see Illian perform on a USA Olympic or the USA World Cup side. He could also play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) pitch or even return overseas to perform in England’s Premier League.
“Jordan’s attitude of always striving to make his game better, combined with his talent and the competitive environment provided by the University of South Carolina,” Mais said, could take him “who knows where.” USC’s Gamecocks “have a history of producing World Cup players —specifically Josh Wolfe and Clint Mathias, who represented the U.S. in the 2002 World Cup. I know Jordan will work hard and give it his best, so I’m excited to see him grow at the next level.
“He has been a pleasure to coach and [watch] growing and maturing as a player,” Mais added. “His leadership will be missed, but his work ethic and attitude have been passed down to our underclassmen and become a core value of Indian River soccer culture. We are extremely proud to have had Jordan represent our program over the past four seasons, and for his future coming years at the next level.”
For now, Illian is happy to look back on an amazing high-school career while preparing to play for his travel team, Sporting Delaware.
“The thing I’ll remember the most” from high school, he said, “is the feeling I got playing with my friends, on our home field and in front of our fans. As a player, I live for the big moments. The bigger they are, the better I intend to be.”