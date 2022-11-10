Adversity didn’t have a chance — not when it tried to take on the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team.
The team was excited about the opportunity to win its ninth Henlopen Conference title game, and its first since 2016. They would also be playing against a Cape Henlopen Northern Division championship side whose first-year assistant coach had been their own head coach for the past 20 seasons.
However, the bus that would transport them to Milford High School for a 3 p.m. opening kickoff last Saturday, Nov. 5, was late. That would cost the Indians some valuable pre-game warm-up time once they arrived in Milford.
Then, the plot thickened when a key player became ill.
“Yeah, there was some adversity,” said Indian River head coach Brandt Mais. “But those challenges didn’t faze our team, and we had one of our best performances of the season.”
Tossing aside adversity like a month-old game program, the Southern Division champion Indians played a game for the ages. They dominated an outstanding Cape Henlopen side en route to a 4-1 victory, to win their ninth Henlopen Conference title.
“This group was ready to reclaim the Henlopen Conference title. We beat Cape in the regular season, 2-1,” Mais said of the IR victory on Oct. 18 in Lewes, “and we talked about ways to improve on that performance by closing the game down better,” said Mais. “That is exactly what we did by going up 3-0 by the beginning of the second half.”
Senior forward Jordan Illian, the Indian River boys’ all-time goal scoring leader, gave his team a 1-0 lead with his 11th goal of the year and the 62nd of his career, with an assist from senior defender Caleb Galbreath at the 17-minute mark.
Nine minutes later, senior defender Evan Peterson set up senior forward Connor Bird for his 11th goal of the 2022 campaign, increasing the lead to 2-0.
Just two minutes into the second half, junior midfielder Shane Carroll found the back of the net to give IR a 3-0 lead. After Cape junior Arano Rebdelo cut the Vikings’ deficit to 3-1, Illian finished the scoring and put an exclamation point on the triumph with his second goal of the game, 12th of the campaign and record-setting 63rd of his career, at the 79-minute mark.
“As a team, that was one of the best games we’ve played all season long,” said Peterson. “It was a great moment for our team to win that match heading into the playoffs.”