The lacrosse ball is entering opponents’ nets with regularity for the Indian River boys’ squad.
The Indians have won four of their last five to improve to 7-4 on the season, and each victory has been highlighted by at least 20 markers.
The Indians will tie last season’s single-season school record for victories (seven) if they win each of their remaining four regular-season games — three of which are at home. They are also pursuing a playoff berth for the third straight season.
Indian River has burst out of the offensive lethargy that saw them average 11 goals in their first six games. They finally hit the 20-goal mark on April 13, with a 20-10 win over visiting Lake Forest before spring break and followed that with a 26-0 domination at Odessa on April 25.
Last week, IR hit the 21 goal-a-game mark twice, tingling the twine with 21-10 and 21-3 victories at Woodbridge on Friday, April 29, and at Sussex Tech on Monday, May 2, respectively.
At Woodbridge, junior Max Forrey exploded for five goals and 10 assists, while Evan Peterson added five goals and two helpers. Senior Reece Stone also scored five goals to go with a trio of assists, while sophomore goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder made 17 saves to earn the triumph.
At Sussex Tech, Forrey scored six goals, while Stone added five goals and an equal number of helpers. Juniors Evan Peterson and Blake Brightman each tallied three goals and dealt three assists, while freshman goalkeeper Logan Dawson made six saves.
The Green & Gold began the week with a disappointing 21-14 non-conference loss at Worcester Prep in Berlin, Md., on Wednesday, April 27. Stone contributed six goals and two assists, while Forrey also found the back of the rival net six times.
“Worcester Prep is a big dog — we have to play those kinds of teams in order to improve,” said Spencer. “There are winners and losers in the game of life. Losers lose, but winners learn. We’re young and getting better.”