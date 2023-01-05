The 2022-2023 Indian River High School Unified basketball team will have new leadership.
First-year head coach Jamaal Bivens and assistant Loriann Sentman are taking the helm from Sam O’Shields, who led the Indians to a 5-3 won-lost mark and the second round of the DIAA state playoffs a year ago.
Bivens and Sentman, who have helped previous IR Unified hoops teams, will be assisted by Tana Naftzinger and Allison Wright in supporting roles.
The Unified squad opens its seven-game regular season schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they take on visiting Seaford. The opening tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Unified basketball is part of a strong partnership between the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) and Special Olympics Delaware (SODE). Students participate on teams that play basketball and flag football, and participate in track-and-field.
In basketball, Special Olympics student-athletes are paired with their “buddies,” who practice together and see game action on the hardwood.
The Indians’ coaching staff is extremely optimistic about their first seasons in their new positions.
“We are looking forward to a great season,” said Sentman. “We are excited to have some new players and several who are returning. The athletes are excited to get the season started, as well.”
Key returnees to the 2022-2023 Unified team are seniors Richie Sparks and Kinsley Hall. Sophomores Donald Lingo and Elmer Hernandez are also excited to step up with their first years of experience under their belts.
Promising newcomers include freshmen John Proctor, Joseph Taglienti and Zaki Drummond, as well as seniors Roman Keith, Ben Cordrey, Harold Toomey and Caleb Galbreath.
“We are looking forward to having a great group of athletes,” said Sentman. “There is a lot of enthusiasm about our program’s inclusion and teamwork. It’s always moving to see these students working together and have fun out on the court.”