The opportunity was right there — staring him in the face.
Indian River High School senior forward Connor Bird knew that teammate Jordan Illian would be the most marked man in the lineup.
Illian, the reigning First-Team All-State standout who is headed for NCAA Division I member University of South Carolina, would be giving rivals fits with his speed, playmaking ability and passion for soccer.
Having played with Illian since he was a sophomore in 2020, Bird was smart enough to put himself in a position to score.
He became one of the smartest players, moving into open areas, anticipating where the ball would be distributed, and realizing how adept his teammates were at getting him the ball in scoring position.
Simply put, Connor Bird became another Indians’ highlight and goal-producer.
Having entered the season with four career goals, Bird scored just 4:00 into the Indians’ home opener against visiting Polytech. He struck again in the 19th minute en route to a 5-0 triumph.
Bird didn’t wait long in IR’s next game. He found the back of the Seaford net just half a minute into a 2-0 triumph over the Southern Division rival Blue Jays. Back home against Lake Forest, Bird did the honors in both the seventh and eighth minutes, and again in the 53rd minute. His three-goal “hat trick” propelled the Green & Gold to a 6-0 win over another division rival, Lake Forest.
In a 2-1 victory at Cape Henlopen against the Indians’ former head coach Steve Kilby and his son, head coach Patrick Kilby, Bird gave IR a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute en route to a 2-1 triumph.
Bird’s 10th goal of the season, at the 28-minute mark, enabled IR to defeat visiting Laurel, 1-0 and clinch the division title. He added another goal in the Indians’ 4-1 victory over Cape in the Henlopen Conference championship match.
He added two more goals as part of a four-goal uprising in the first 20 minutes that enabled the Indians to defeat visiting Woodbridge, 5-1, in a DIAA quarterfinal victory.
He finished the season with a career-high 13 goals after the Indians lost on penalty kicks to Saint Mark’s in a semifinal match on Nov. 16.
Is it possible that Connor Bird has become the second coming of Jordan Illian?
“Connor has done really well. He’s maturing,” said Illian. “He’s listening, and he’s reaching his peak. And he has many more goals to come.”
Senior defender Evan Peterson said that Bird’s “transformation” started as a joke during a captains’ practice.
“We were messing around and [Bird] wanted to play striker [forward],” said Peterson. “We quickly learned that this was a better fit for him. He’s physical, so he can hold the ball up well for our midfield to support him and serve balls for him to finish.”
Bird shrugged when the question was presented to him. He insisted his newfound goal-scoring ability is merely a matter of him making sure he’s in the right place.
“I am not the fastest player on the field,” he said. “So I have to use my brain and my strength to score goals. We have fast players like Leo Chester and Jordan, who are able to beat defenders one-on-one and get the ball in the box for me to finish. So, props to them.”
Indians’ first-year head coach and longtime assistant coach Brandt Mais called Bird a “poacher goal-scorer. That means he positions himself perfectly at the right place at the right time to score goals,” said Mais. “Connor’s soccer IQ and the service from Leo Chester and Jordan Illian have earned him the honor of being our second-leading goal scorer.
“We have the best wingers in the state — they can dribble past anyone and distribute the ball on a dime. Connor’s gameplan this season is simple. We hold the ball up in the transition to attack, we get the ball to Leo or Jordan, Connor gets himself in front of the goal, and he simply scores. And Connor has done that to perfection.”
Bird credited the Indian River soccer program for a lot of his success.
“It has been an honor to play for this program,” he said. “It truly is one of the greatest programs in the state. Being a junior-varsity player my freshman year, I knew that I was going to have to work hard to earn my varsity spot. Sophomore year,” which was a state championship year for the team, “I was on varsity,” he noted, but he didn’t get much playing time. “It has been amazing being a main part of this team for the past two years. I wouldn’t change anything about my time here.
“My keys to success in soccer have been hard work and trust on the field at practice and in games,” Bird added. “You have to work hard in order to succeed. It’s as simple as that. But I believe that if you want success on a soccer field, you need trust between your teammates. When you trust your teammates, the chemistry,” he said, enables the team to win games.
Bird said he is also thankful to Steve Kilby, the longtime Indians head coach who is currently assisting his son Patrick at Cape Henlopen High School.
“He is the one person who really helped me find my love for this sport,” said Bird. “He coached me at River Soccer Club when I was young. And he started shaping the foundation of the player that I am today. To me, he is like a third grandfather. He is a joy to be around, and I thank him for that.”
Soccer prominent in the Bird family
The Bird family of Selbyville can celebrate its second outstanding soccer player. Connor’s older sister, Hannah, scored five goals and 17 points for a girls’ soccer team that posted a 10-4 record and won their 19th Henlopen Conference Southern Division championship. She is now a freshman at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Md., and expects to play NCAA Division III college soccer in the Mid-Atlantic Conference beginning this spring.
“My sister was a great player at Indian River High School,” said Connor Bird, who was born in Winchester, Virginia. “Her journey through high school and on to college has really influenced me,” he said, to follow a similar path as the four-year varsity performer. “I will travel to some of her college games or watch them online. Growing up, she is really the person,” he said, who got him involved with soccer. “My sister supported me, because I knew that she was a person that I could look to for anything. And I thank her for that.
“My parents have always pushed me to make sure that I am the best version of myself,” added Bird of his mother, Bridget Bird, and father, Doug Bird. “That includes both in the classroom and on the soccer field. Without them pushing me every day, I would not be the person that I am today.