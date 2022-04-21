IRHS boys' soccer team student-managers (copy)

IRHS girls' soccer senior midfielder Hannah Bird, second from left, was among the student-managers for the Indian River boys' soccer team last fall. Bird has now signed to play soccer for McDaniel College. Also pictured are fellow managers senior midfielder Hanna Bird, junior midfielder Carley Topper and junior defender Kendall Cathell, and managers juniors Julia Snyder and Kim Inthilath, who serve both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

 Coastal Point | Submitted

Hannah Bird

Sport: Girls’ soccer

Family: Bridget Bird (mom), Doug Bird (dad) and Connor Bird (brother)

College choice: McDaniel College, a private college in Westminster, Md. Established in 1867, it was known as Western Maryland College until 2002, when it was renamed McDaniel College in honor of an alumnus who gave a lifetime of service to the college. The Green Terror are NCAA Division III members of the Centennial Conference.

Why McDaniel?: “I chose McDaniel because it had everything that I was looking for in a college. The coaches and teammates were very nice, fun and welcoming, and I liked that the college wasn’t too far away from home. I was looking for a smaller college with a good atmosphere on campus and outside of it, which McDaniel definitely has. Another important thing for me about McDaniel is that they had plenty of things that I would be interested in studying, including education. One of my current travel teammates will also be playing soccer at McDaniel, so I knew that would be a lot of fun if we were able to stick together throughout college. After a long search, I knew that McDaniel would be the best fit for me.”

Major: Education

Favorite memory at Indian River: Playing soccer for the IR girls’ varsity team. “I have made many friends over the years that I will never forget. The girls on the team are so funny, and are some of my closest friends. Coach [Steve] Kilby has made all of my seasons so much fun, which is a part of the reasons why I love to play for my school.