IRHS girls' soccer senior midfielder Hannah Bird, second from left, was among the student-managers for the Indian River boys' soccer team last fall. Bird has now signed to play soccer for McDaniel College. Also pictured are fellow managers senior midfielder Hanna Bird, junior midfielder Carley Topper and junior defender Kendall Cathell, and managers juniors Julia Snyder and Kim Inthilath, who serve both the boys’ and girls’ teams.