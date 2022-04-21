Hannah Bird
Sport: Girls’ soccer
Family: Bridget Bird (mom), Doug Bird (dad) and Connor Bird (brother)
College choice: McDaniel College, a private college in Westminster, Md. Established in 1867, it was known as Western Maryland College until 2002, when it was renamed McDaniel College in honor of an alumnus who gave a lifetime of service to the college. The Green Terror are NCAA Division III members of the Centennial Conference.
Why McDaniel?: “I chose McDaniel because it had everything that I was looking for in a college. The coaches and teammates were very nice, fun and welcoming, and I liked that the college wasn’t too far away from home. I was looking for a smaller college with a good atmosphere on campus and outside of it, which McDaniel definitely has. Another important thing for me about McDaniel is that they had plenty of things that I would be interested in studying, including education. One of my current travel teammates will also be playing soccer at McDaniel, so I knew that would be a lot of fun if we were able to stick together throughout college. After a long search, I knew that McDaniel would be the best fit for me.”
Major: Education
Favorite memory at Indian River: Playing soccer for the IR girls’ varsity team. “I have made many friends over the years that I will never forget. The girls on the team are so funny, and are some of my closest friends. Coach [Steve] Kilby has made all of my seasons so much fun, which is a part of the reasons why I love to play for my school.