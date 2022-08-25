Goooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaalllllll!
Renowned soccer announcer Andres Cantor would’ve screamed himself hoarse had he been calling play-by-play for the Indian River High School girls’ goal scoring dynamic duo from 2018 through 2021.
Isabella “Izzy” Binko (Class of 2021) and Anastasia “Sia” Diakos (Class of 2021) spent three years collaborating on scoring 138 goals and an amazing 342 points. They thrilled their IRHS soccer fan-base by playing a creative and dominant style of futbol.
Binko exploded for 83 career goals, including 18 career game-winners and 202 career points.
Diakos wasn’t far behind, with 55 career markers (including eight game-winners) and 140 career points.
Those numbers would’ve been even more impressive had this talented twosome not lost their 2020 campaign to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, otherwise, the school record, held by Madison Hogsten (Class of 2017), of 119 career goals might’ve been overtaken once, and perhaps twice.
As they look back more than a year to their days as impressive high school goal-getters, both ladies admitted that they complimented each other’s playing style en route to their impressive scoring success.
“Playing alongside Izzy in high school was the best soccer I have ever played,” said Diakos, now a 5-foot-2 sophomore forward at Wilmington University in New Castle. “We always knew how the other played and where we wanted to pass the ball. Our chemistry on the field was unmatched.
“My high school experience was truly the best, and I miss it so much,” added Diakos, an elementary education (K-6th-grade) major who is the daughter of Karen and Tom Diakos. “Playing high school soccer made me really love the sport more than ever because [I had the most] confidence in myself as a player.” The experience, she said, “was something I will always hold close to my heart. I loved all the girls, as well as being a part of a team that accomplished so much together.”
“Playing alongside Sia created a competitive and positive environment between us,” said Binko, now a 5-foot-3 sophomore left-side attacking midfielder at the University of Maryland—Baltimore County (UMBC) in Baltimore. “It was nice to be able to play alongside someone who pushed me to do better. I was blessed to play with a great group of girls every year. We also played for a successful coaching staff. It was a wonderful environment that enabled me to have fun and play with friends.”
Because Diakos and Binko were busily acclimating themselves to a new world, they were unable to maintain close contact with each other during their freshman college seasons last year.
“We didn’t stay in touch much over the school year, because we both had pretty packed schedules,” said Binko, a financial economics major who is the daughter of Leigh Scott and Joe Binko. “But we did reconnect throughout this past summer since we played summer league soccer together,” for Coastal Atlantic Futbol Club’s Osprey.
Both soccer standouts have totally immersed themselves in the college game, which they agreed is much different than what they experienced in high school.
“The difference is that the college game is much more demanding,” said Diakos, whose youngest of three sisters — Vasilia “Lia” Diakos — is a 2022 IRHS graduate who played volleyball and tennis for the Indians. “You have to eat right, you have to be in the gym every day, and you have to be in the best shape of your life. It was a big change for me, because most college games [result in a] 1-0 or 2-1 score, whereas in high school, [players] scoring two or three goals a game is the norm.”
Binko said the college game is much more competitive.
“All of the [players] are top-quality individuals in college, whereas in high school, there are some great players, as well as some teams that are not very competitive,” said Binko, whose younger brother Aidan Binko is a sophomore interior lineman for the Indian River High School football squad. “College also requires a much [more comprehensive] approach. It’s more than just practices and games. For example, we also have team meetings to attend, weightlifting and film sessions, and some fun things, like team meals and volunteering initiatives.”
Both of the former Indian River goal-scorers said they have improved their individual skills on the collegiate pitch.
Diakos, whose two eldest sisters (Maria, Class of 2012, and Christina, Class of 2014) also played soccer for the Indians, said she’s better at “being strong on the ball, shooting the ball with drive, and getting behind the defense, using runs across the back line. Some of my key achievements this year as a freshman were getting into better shape than I have ever been and scoring two goals” and an assist. There was also a special 12-5-3 fourth-place team moment, with their ability to make it into the NCAA Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) championship game, though they lost 2-0 to Jefferson.
“I’ve improved my speed of play once I got used to the pace of the college game,” said Binko. “I immediately noticed that it was much quicker. I also think that I was able to improve my foot skills, and I grew stronger physically. Some of my achievements throughout my first year of college included being able to start and play in every game. I scored four goals,” for the 5-9-3 Retrievers in the NCAA Division I America East Conference, “including my first college three-goal hat trick, and assisted on two other goals.”
Both Indians’ alumni said they were also pleased to have built strong relationships with their respective college coaches.
“I have about seven coaches at Wilmington University, and they are each very unique,” said Diakos. “I’ve started to create good relationships with each of them and will build an even stronger relationship with them over the next three years. They push me to my limits, because they know I am truly thankful and I appreciate everything they do for me.”
Binko said her coaching staff at UMBC pushed her to become a better player.
“They really believed in the player I was, and the potential that I could reach,” Binko concluded.