The Indian River boys’ basketball team is learning how to win those tough, gut-wrenching contests.
They did it again, for the second straight time, with a 56-46 Henlopen Conference triumph over visiting Delmar on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Green & Gold outscored the Wildcats, 22-11, in the pivotal period, turning a 22-21 halftime deficit into a commanding 43-33 lead after three quarters.
“I’m happy to get the win,” said head coach Devin Mann. “I didn’t feel like we played well throughout, but we did in stretches. Key guys got into foul trouble, and that’s something we have to clean up this last quarter of the season. The third quarter really propelled us to this win. Shots started falling, and we got some stops.” The team’s 9-4 record overall “is a good feeling, but we are hungry for more.”
Senior guard Brendon Bradford scored a game-high 19 points, including four three-pointers. Senior guard Jamaal Jones added 14 markers, including two connections from beyond the arc, as Indian River swept the two-game season series from Delmar.
The Indians, who led 14-8 after one quarter, have won two in a row and five of their last six games, while improving to 6-4 in conference play.
Junior Emanuel Ortiz led the Wildcats (4-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play) with 12 points.
Indian River 53,
Lake Forest 48 (overtime)
The Indians would not be denied.
In a great test of character, the team proved they had the guts to capture the glory.
The Green & Gold outscored visiting Lake Forest, 13-8, in overtime to capture a hard-fought Henlopen Conference showdown and win 53-48 on Thursday, Jan. 19.
“This was a great game — we were focused on getting a win,” said Mann. “The first time we played them (a 46-31 loss on Dec. 15), we felt like we let that game get away from us, with all of the distractions that took place. Brendon [Bradford] started the game really well offensively, and Jamaal Jones came through hitting some big shots early and then late. The two of them put us on their backs, offensively. Defensively, we felt we did a solid job of making them work for shots. [Lake Forest] showed a lot of patience. It was great to walk away with this win.”
Bradford, a senior, hit two three-pointers en route to a game-high 26-point performance. His senior teammate, Jones, sank six treys and contributed an outstanding 18-point effort. The Indians improved to 8-4 overall and 5-4 in Henlopen Conference action.
Indian River led 12-8 after one quarter and 25-18 at halftime. The Spartans rallied for a 14-7 advantage in the third period, to tie the game, 32-32, before the Indian came back for the 54-48 victory.
Sophomore Darius Miller and junior Jackson Starkey each scored 17 points for the Spartans, who fell to 7-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play.