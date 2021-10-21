It happens twice each calendar year.
This biannual occurrence reintroduces itself in the autumn of the school calendar, when temperatures decrease, daylight becomes shorter, trees and vegetation change colors, and boys soccer is highlighted by tough, physical battles for terrain on the pitch.
It continues in the springtime, as the days lengthen, greenery returns amid thoughts of rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, and regrowth, and competitive girls soccer showcases its grace and accuracy.
It is known in lower Sussex County as the Kilby Bowl, two highly-contested competitions between boys, and then girls that occur whenever coach Steve Kilby’s Indian River High soccer team competes against Cape Henlopen’s squad, which is coached by his son, Patrick Kilby.
The Indians’ boys side outlasted Cape Henlopen, 2-0 at Indian River High School Stadium last Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the most recent edition of this special event. That means Steve Kilby’s Indians boys squads have now won five of the eight games played since Patrick left Sussex Central in 2015 to become Cape’s head soccer coach. This includes IR’s 1-0 victory in the 2015 Henlopen Conference championship. In girls soccer, the Indians have won three of four.
Patrick’s Cape Henlopen teams have fared slightly better against his dad than when he coached Sussex Central, where the boys were 0-7-0 and the girls 0-6-0 vs. the Indians. As a result, the elder Kilby has posted a 21-4-0 won-loss-tie record in father and son competition.
But the final match verdicts come in a distant second when one seeks the true meaning of the Kilby Bowl. Its two namesakes form a close, mutually respectful relationship based on enabling young students and soccer players to learn and grow both in the classroom and on the soccer pitch.
Both of them highly anticipate coaching against the other. “It is always a moment of pride,” said Steve Kilby. “Patrick has accomplished so much with his coaching career. His teams are always organized and play with a purpose.”
The younger Kilby agrees about the importance of coaching against his father, and his mentor. “Yes, it is pretty special to coach against my dad,” he noted. “What makes it even more special is that both programs are loaded with talent year in and year out. It makes for a very competitive match. Not only that, (but) my daughter Sara (a sophomore at Cape Henlopen) will most likely be playing against my dad this spring. So that adds another layer to the family soccer dynamic.”
As each boys and girls Kilby Bowl approaches, neither coach attempts to build up the rivalry with the other. “We barely speak throughout the (soccer) season, let alone the week of the Indian River vs. Cape Henlopen match,” said Patrick. “We are both (extremely) busy with our high school and club soccer responsibilities. We shoot each other text messages about who we’re playing, and send good luck messages (to each other). Don’t get me wrong — he likes to see my kids and watch their club matches (because) both of my kids play for Henlopen Soccer Club.”
“We may check in with each other about any information in regard to common opponents whom we both play or have played for scouting purposes,” said Steve. “I always send a text the morning of our game saying ‘good luck.’”
Father and son proudly agree that they continue to learn from each other.
Steve said he is proud that Patrick learned about the value of paying close attention to details, and set pieces (i.e., free kicks, corner kicks, etc.). “I believe (Patrick has learned to be) very passionate and intense about his teams,” said Steve. “I can definitely say I was very similar when I was much younger. I believe that (Patrick) does a good job of sorting his players into the best possible position for the system his teams are trying to play. Patrick is also a pacer, he does not sit down much during a game, I know that I am definitely a pacer as well (as opposed to remaining seated on the team bench).”
Patrick recalls when he started learning the game from his father. “He was my club coach and high school coach growing up,” said the younger Kilby, who played for Central Delaware Soccer Association (CDSA) and Dover High, and later at Wilmington University. “I remember playing for him and then having to ride home with him in the car after games and training sessions. I wish I was able to go back and tell my younger self to take more of it in and absorb some of the teaching points. As a kid you don’t always want to take coaching points from your dad, especially after you’ve just played for him in a game or training session.”
Conversely, Steve has learned about how his son “(works hard) to lay out college visits and overnight stays for his teams. This takes a lot of time and energy on his part, and is over and above what a lot of coaches may do for their teams. Seeing all (of Patrick’s) efforts, I often have to refocus my goals and objectives.”
According to Patrick, he has helped his dad “have more patience in coaching young players. It is hard to coach a team with your own child on the roster,” said Patrick. “I am learning to have more patience as a coach, as I am starting to coach my own children. I think that coaching me in the ’90s and coaching his grandson Charlie over the past decade or so have probably given (Steve) a whole new perspective on coaching.”
Both father and son covet each Kilby Bowl as a benchmark of their careers, as well as a measuring stick of the progress and growth of their student-athletes. “Whenever we play, it is a bit of a big deal in the (soccer) communities, which is nice,” said Steve. “It gives everyone something to talk about (in those locales).
“My favorite memory,” Steve added, “involves my mom, Patrick’s grandmother. I asked her to flip the coin for the coin toss (to start one Kilby Bowl match). We bought her flowers and she wore a blue and gold (Sussex Central) jacket, and an Indian River soccer scarf.”
Dad Steve has career win-loss-tie marks of 248-54-11 for boys soccer and 190-52-1 for girls. Son Patrick is 119-74-13 for boys and 58-93-1 for girls at Sussex central (2009-2014) and Cape (2015-present).