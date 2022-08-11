The Inaugural Bettie James Fest 5K Run & Walk will be held at Northbeach on McKinley Street in Dewey Beach on Saturday, Aug. 13. Runners or families who wish to compete or walk the course should register on-site with Races2Run.
The first-ever Bettie James Fest 5K is part of the Ten Sisters of Dewey Beach Running Series. Competitors and families can also contact Barb@races2run.com for information about the event. There will be race-day registration starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The competition is named after country music singer and song writer Jimmie Allen’s newest album, “Bettie James Gold Edition.” “Bettie James” is named in homage to Allen’s late father, James Allen, and his late grandmother, Bettie Snead.
Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, Milton-born country star Allen will also host his second Bettie James Fest at Hudson Fields in Milton on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival will begin at 4 p.m., after the charity race.
Awards for the 5K run are all based on chip timing and include overall male and female and masters, and top three finishers in five-year age groups. The 5K run and walk starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be postrace food and refreshments, including beer at Northbeach for those 21 or older. The proceeds of the Bettie James event will go to the Dewey Beach Patrol and Rotary 41 Clubs.