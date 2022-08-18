He sits beneath the umbrella on the white expanse of beach in front of the Sea Colony high-rises.
Gazing out to sea, Charlie Sternberg is at peace while he contemplates how he can possibly improve his tennis and golf games.
The Sanford School tennis wunderkind and summertime resident of Bethany Beach gives thanks for his natural athletic ability, his desire to be successful and his parents’ condo that enables the entire family to celebrate their vacation in such a peaceful, relaxing setting.
Sternberg dutifully works his tennis drills and practices into his family’s vacation schedule. He also plays his share of golf.
He might also head north to Dave Marshall Tennis, Fitness & Pickleball in Lewes. Once there, he’ll bounce ideas off the owner, whom he terms “an incredible coach and mentor for me since I was 3 years old.”
An aggressive baseliner and all-court tennis player
Don’t blink.
Don’t relax, either.
Not if you’re playing singles tennis against Sternberg.
The explosive Wilmington righthander was the 2021 first singles Delaware state runner-up. As a sophomore that year, he lost his only singles match as a high school tennis player in that year’s first singles final.
Sternberg considers himself an aggressive baseliner and all-court player.
“I hit big strokes with heavy topspin from the baseline, and I [use an effective] backhand slice as well,” he said recently. “I also come [toward] the net on as many points as I can, because I like to always be on the offensive. I am aggressive, and I want to control points rather than counter-punch and be dictated [to].”
Entering his senior year at Sanford High in Hockessin, Sternberg has already made a verbal commitment to study and play collegiate tennis at Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.). The New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) school is considered to be one of the most prestigious Division III athletic conference’s members for tennis.
As a result of his college commitment, Sternbert decided to give tennis a rest and play golf for the Warriors during his junior year in the spring of 2022. He proved himself as proficient on the links as he’d been on the courts, earning a berth in the 2022 DIAA state tournament and missing the cut by just one stroke.
“I decided to play golf for Sanford instead of tennis this past spring because it was an amazing opportunity for me to pursue another interest that I have,” said Sternberg, who will return to the links for his senior season at Sanford School. “Throughout the year, my life revolves around playing tennis several times a week. So when I get the chance to play golf on the weekends, I usually do.”
According to Sternberg, he relished the opportunity to play tennis nearly every day “because I love playing both sports. Even during the golf season, I was hitting two to three times a week at night on the machine or taking a lesson whenever possible,” he said. “I can play both of these sports all my life, which is awesome, because they are also great business and leisure sports.”
Lofty expectations
Sternburg’s career goal is to become a physician or a business executive.
But first things first.
Before he graduates, he anticipates a successful college tennis career.
“I want to help my team climb up the rankings in the NESCAC and make the NCAA Division III tournament as a whole team, part of a doubles pair or individually.
“Academically, I will most likely major in chemistry on the pre-med track and minor in economics,” he quickly added.
The talented two-sport standout from Wilmington gives special thanks to his parents, Dr. Craig Sternberg and Amy Crain, who has a master’s degree in architecture. “My parents are my greatest supporters,” said Sternberg. “They have allowed me to pursue tennis at a high level and have never forced me into doing anything. They have aided me in achieving my goals athletically and academically. They have done everything correctly for me, and I can’t appreciate it enough. They are truly my best friends.”
For now, Sternberg is enjoying the beach, ocean and all of the attractions of Bethany Beach and its refreshing environs.
“I have spent every summer of my life here, and I love the area,” said Sternberg. “I love all of the restaurants, golf courses and attractions.”