Registration is underway for the 12th annual Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s Firecracker 5K run/walk. However, as with many events on the calendar, this one has been altered because of the mandates in place from Governor John Carney (D, Del.) due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the town’s council canceling all special events in Bethany through July 15.
The Firecracker 5K will now be done virtually on the Fourth of July Weekend - July 3-5 - and the best part about it, you can participate anywhere you are in Delaware or the country.
Participants will be able to run or walk their 5K anywhere and anytime during the weekend. You’ll measure your run/walk with your phone or GPS watch. When finished, you’ll submit your times via text, email or the website - www.BethanyBeach5K.com.
It’s important to get registered as soon as possible - by June 22 to be specific - so that you can guarantee yourself an event shirt and racing bib, which will be mailed to you. The cost to register for the event is $30 plus a $2.50 signup fee. If you miss the June 22 deadline, don’t worry, you’ll still be able to signup as registration ends at July 5 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The only drawback is that you’ll miss out on the shirt and bib.
You can choose to race as an individual or you can register your family and friends in one group with each participant paying an individual fee. Nothing is more fun than running/walking with a group of people to keep you company.
As with every other year, all donations will benefit the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company. This year, the company is looking to purchase of a much needed Biomist Sanitizer machine to be used on equipment after transport of COVID-19 patients.
As of deadline, there was $320 donated towards the $1,000 goal of race officials. There was also 78 registered participants so far with some of them from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Maryland and even two people from Florida.
Focus Multisports is again functioning as the race’s organizer for the fire company. There is a strict no refund policy for the event as this is a virtual race, and you are able to participate at your convenience during any of the three days.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact race organizers or visit www.BethanyBeach5K.com.