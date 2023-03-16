“I will make a difference in this game.”
That’s what Indian River senior Jamison “Jamie” Bender tells himself whenever he prepares to enter a game on the hardwood or the turf.
That’s what makes him the role player that every team needs and every coach can count on.
On the hardwood, Bender recently concluded his IR basketball career as an outstanding three-point shooter. He played a major role in helping the Indians win 16 games, including their DIAA playoff opener on Feb. 28, in his second season on varsity.
When the season changes, Bender is a reliable middle relief pitcher and reserve first-baseman and outfielder.
“For me to have success on the court, I am always very focused during the game, and always telling myself how great a shooter I can be,” said Bender, who averaged 6.2 points per basketball game, nearly all of them coming on shots from beyond the arc. “All of my coaches and teammates believe in me and give me the green light all the time, so I always have to keep that in mind to [maintain] my confidence.”
“Baseball is very similar,” added the 6-foot-1 righthander, who last spring struck out 15 opposing hitters while allowing only one walk and three earned runs in 10 and two thirds innings of relief pitching. “When I come into the game, I need to keep my confidence high and have the mindset that we’re going to win the game. I’m not going to let the opposing players get a hit against me.”
Bender craves these exciting make-or-break moments when a basketball or baseball game is on the line.
“The most exciting thing about basketball is being able to play in front of a large and loud crowd every night,” said the resident of Frankford. “It’s also fulfilling when we find a way to win games. The biggest challenges are those few basketball games where we don’t compete, and it [deflates] the entire team’s mood.
“The most exciting thing about baseball is being able to compete in every game and match up against the best teams,” Bender added. “We’ve won a [DIAA] playoff game each of the last two years, and a [Henlopen] conference championship. The most challenging thing has definitely been the heartbreaking loss when the other team wins with a walk off hit. There’s no way to come back from that.”
Fortunately for Bender, most of his experiences in both sports have been extremely fulfilling. Each squad has been very successful last spring and this winter.
“There have been many ups and downs but, overall, both teams have found ways to win games and have become very competitive, which is extremely [gratifying],” said Bender, who plans to earn a degree in sports management at a four-year college. “The key to my success in both sports has been my ability to work hard in the off-season and become confident in my abilities. From putting up hundreds of shots every week in the summer to pitching every week in the [off-season], all of the work I’ve put in has really enhanced my ability to believe in myself.”
Once the Indians’ basketball season is completed, Bender finds that it’s somewhat challenging to prepare for the baseball season.
“I don’t get a break in between sports,” he said. “And the weather is a little colder at the beginning of March. At the start of baseball training, I am not used to throwing a baseball every day. It does get a little easier several practices into the pre-season, since baseball practice is not as physical as basketball, and I don’t become as sore as I do in basketball. The good news is that after about a week, I’ve fully adapted to the change in sports.”
Regardless of which sport he plays, Bender said he appreciates the tremendous support from his family.
“My mother, Tracy Bender, and father, Michael Bender, and my family have always pushed me as hard as they could so I can be successful,” he said. “My parents have always taken me anywhere I needed to go and paid however much was needed. The support has been great, and I can’t thank them enough, because I would not be where I’m at today without them.”
Bender said he also appreciates the profound impact that Indian River High School criminal justice teacher B.J. Joseph has had on him.
“Mr. Joseph has always been able to help me in any way possible, whether he provides assistance on the court or useful knowledge that I need to know in the classroom,” said Bender. “His advice has really helped me this season, and I want to thank him very much.
“I’ve had such joy playing on both of these successful teams during my high school career,” Bender added. “I’m going to remember these moments for the rest of my life.”