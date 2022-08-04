His face is frozen in absolute glee.
His mouth is wide open as the camera captures his screams of complete joy.
His eyes are wide open, and it’s easy to tell that this nanosecond is one of the best of high-school senior Finn Bellistri’s young life.
The pure joy of winning another DIAA state boys’ volleyball championship surrounds Finn Bellistri in the photo on the front cover of the May 27 edition of the Coastal Point.
“As soon as the match had ended, I had this feeling I couldn’t describe — other than a classic storybook ending, especially with the rough start but incredible ending the team had this season,” said the recent Indian River High School graduate. “We worked hard from the beginning, unsure if we would even have the chance to fight for the state championship with all the new players we had.
“But we worked hard and ended up coming out on top because of it,” he added. “I don’t think I could have asked for a more exciting ending to my high school career. It’s truly something I’ll never forget, and when that last point was scored, I couldn’t describe the feeling other than true excitement and happiness. All I knew was that everyone on the team worked incredibly hard for that win, so when we finally got it, nothing can really be used to describe the incredible feeling it brings.”
Bellistri said the 2022 volleyball campaign also provided “some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my high school days. We had an incredibly solid team full of great athletes and cool people, despite not having a great outlook before our season started.”
Capturing Carson
The same photograph also captures fellow senior Carson Barnes in an extremely victorious stance behind Bellistri and senior libero Jimmy Osman. His mouth, too, is wide open in a state of permanent glee.
“Each and every player on this team truly stepped up and played at the top of their game,” said Barnes, another 2022 graduate and the greatest boys’ volleyball player to ever come out of Indian River High School. “We couldn’t have won without the equal effort we got from everyone. Overall, this has been one of my most memorable high school experiences ever, and an incredibly fun experience upon which to finish my high school career.
“Between the start of the season through mid-season, everyone was just really grinding and learning to be as good as they could be,” added the 6-foot-4 Barnes, who beginning this fall will major in computer information systems, and play college beach and indoor volleyball, at Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla., an NAIA member of the Sun Conference.
“We’d made changes throughout our team. So when it became playoff time, we were locked in and prepared.”
Both Bellistri and Barnes shifted their respective games into overdrive just when it appeared that Indian River was about to fall from DIAA state championship contention.
The Green & Gold dramatically won their last five straight matches — four of them in the postseason — including a 3-1 victory over Delaware Military Academy on Thursday, May 19, in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Smyrna High School. The title was IR’s second boys’ volleyball flag in four years.
Barnes, who in 2022 earned his second straight Delaware Boys’ Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year award, said the 2022 state title was sweeter than the one he helped capture as a freshman for Indian River back in 2019.
“Of course, back then it was so fulfilling to dominate and win with my older brother,” he said of then-IRHS senior Michael Barnes, “and many good friends. This was my last year to ever play high school volleyball, the last time my dad,” he added of Indians’ head coach Jim Barnes, “would coach me, and the last time I would ever play with most of my friends on the team.”
The two key pieces
Barnes and Bellistri were the two key pieces around whom Coach Barnes could hope to build another title team.
The two standouts seemed to play at another level than their teammates, feeding off each other’s talent and drive.
“It wasn’t until I joined the volleyball team at Indian River High that I began to really get to know Carson,” said Bellistri, who will enter Widener University in Wilmington as a computer science major this fall. “He’s a joy to be around. He has a spontaneous sense of humor and personality, but he can get down to business when the [situation] calls for it. Our mutual appreciation for volleyball is what really brought us together. I can easily say that Carson is leagues above me when it comes to volleyball. He’s a good person to look up to on the court.”
They were also the only seniors on the 2022 team who had played together since their freshman season in 2019.
“Finn is a great teammate and volleyball player,” said Barnes. “We enjoyed playing well together, and we were always cracking jokes.”
That good-natured relationship undoubtedly enabled both standouts to elevate the team when times became challenging.
“The last four seasons have definitely been some challenging times,” said Carson. “But playing volleyball at Indian River was the reason I started playing the sport competitively. And it led me to compete at the highest level that I could.”
Both volleyball standouts also can look back on some superlative achievements during their careers.
“I’ll always remember when we won the state championship my freshman year,” said Bellistri. “It was such an amazing thing to experience during my first year of playing volleyball.
“For my high school career, it’s certainly been a joy to play on the Indian River boys’ volleyball team,” Bellistri added. “The people on the team were always fun to be with, and they made practice a blast. And playing and winning games with them provided me with some of the most fun I’ve ever had. When I had first joined the team, I had never really realized how complicated and difficult volleyball was. Fortunately, I overcame it and quickly adapted to the difficulty of the sport to become a starter on the court.”
“Winning both state championships and earning Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022 were all big accomplishments for me,” added Barnes.