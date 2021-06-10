Bellemare signs to play at St. Mary's College of Maryland

Derek Bellemare signs his letter of intent to play baseball for St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Derek Bellemare

Sport: Baseball

Family: Nikki and Jay Meiklejohn

College choice: St. Mary’s College of Maryland, a public liberal arts college in St. Mary’s City, Md. Established in 1840, St. Mary’s College is a member of the Atlantic East Conference and is a NCAA Division III affiliate. They are the Seahawks, and they provide 21 varsity-level athletic programs.

Why St. Mary’s?: I liked the coaches, the location of the school and the baseball program.

Major: Math

Favorite memory at Indian River: Winning the Henlopen Athletic Conference baseball championship this season.

