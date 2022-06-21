The Believe in Tomorrow 5K will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18, benefitting the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation and its Beach Respite Housing Program. Contributions are targeted at helping critically ill children and their families through their medical crisis by bringing them to the beach, in an effort to make a positive, meaningful difference in their lives.
The 5K begins and ends at Big Chill Beach Club, located at Delaware Seashore State Park, at 27099 Coastal Highway, north of Bethany Beach. Check-in and day-of registration will take place from 5 to 5:50 p.m. for race shirt and bib pick-up, and the run/walk will begin at 6 p.m.
The race course offers views of the Indian River Bay, the beach and the Atlantic Ocean as participants run or walk over the Indian River Inlet Bridge. All ages are welcome.
Entry fees are $35 those 12 or older, or $15 for children younger than 12. Virtual-only participants pay $30 each, plus $5 per dog, and race shirts and dog goody bags will be mailed.
Parking is available in the Delaware Seashore State Park lot, at $5 for in-state vehicles or $10 for out-of-state vehicles, unless the vehicles already have a permit. (No dogs are allowed in the state park.)
For more information or to register, visit believeintomorrow.org/5k, call (410) 723-2842 or email wlittleton@believeintomorrow.org.