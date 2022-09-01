The Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation is dedicated to supporting families with housing services and hospital-stay care during their times of need, when critically ill children are facing cancer and treatment. The idea behind the global organization, founded locally in Fenwick Island in 1986, is to keep families together during the critical care period.
Brian Morrison is the founder of Believe in Tomorrow and lives in Berlin, Md. The organization has homes on Fenwick Island, and two in Ocean City, Md., each providing overnight respite and care stays for families dealing with pediatric cancers. One property, located on 66th Street in Ocean City, is known as Believe in Tomorrow by the Sea and serves as a flagship full-care facility. The other Ocean City property is at 28th Street, on the bay side.
“We will very soon pass a major goal of serving 1 million room nights to families with overnight accommodations, and it is a huge milestone,” said Morrison.
The non-profit has grown over the past 35 years to serve families in every state and in 82 countries.
According to both Charity Navigator and Guidestar, 95 percent of the funds raised by Believe in Tomorrow go to actual housing and respite-care stays for kids and parents. Believe in Tomorrow has an affiliation with Johns Hopkins’ cancer treatment center and therefore has its headquarters in Baltimore now, near the campus, as well as a housing center. The charity also is closely aligned with military families, which means Believe in Tomorrow has expanded in Norfolk and Portsmouth, near the Navy and Naval Air Stations in Virginia.
Believe in Tomorrow hosted a 5K charity fundraiser recently that brought together families, volunteers and recovering patients. In all, more than 260 people participated by walking or running over the Indian River Inlet Bridge and back, in person, and a total of 50 more were involved with a virtual walk or run.
“We are all about helping families with children facing critical care situations and cancer treatment,” said Morrison. “Our biggest focus lately has been on the military families, who are often transient and really need this respite care and a place to stay near hospital centers.”
For this year’s fundraising event, Matt Sparacino won the 5K with a time of about 19 minutes. He has small children, including a 10-year-old son who follows him to regional races.
“I have cars that don’t even run as fast as that man,” Morrison observed with a chuckle.
The larger Believe in Tomorrow home in Ocean City, on 66th Street, is about to have a companion property built right behind it.
“We have a property on 65th Street in Ocean City as well,” noted Morrison. “We plan to build and connect the two properties together, giving us space for a yard with a playground wonderland for the kids.”
“We own a piece of property in Bethany Beach, and that town has been on our radar for some time,” said Morrison. “We have really been Delaware- and Maryland-shore-centric since the very beginning. I have had a lot of great help here.”
“Believe in Tomorrow is so fortunate and blessed to have great volunteers, and many of them go back with us about 25 years. At the 5K fundraiser, we had seven or eight people who have been volunteering to help families impacted by cancer for over 20 years,” said Morrison.
“It always amazes me how good people are, and they just needed to be oriented in the right way,” he added. “So many people in this Delaware area are those good folks, and we attract them to our foundation.”
“I was just 27 years old when I started, and I was working at the University of Maryland hospital system as a writer,” said Morrison. “We were right next to the pediatric cancer clinic, and I could see the need, that these families had nowhere to go. I never thought I would take this path to help those families in need, but I am sure it all has happened for a reason.”