The Beebe Medical Foundation has partnered with Seashore Striders Delaware to host the Inaugural Beebe Heroes 5K Run/Walk.
The virtual race will take place June 13-14, with participants completing 3.10 miles at the place and pace of their choice. Participants who register before June 5 at 10 a.m. will have the option to pick up their race packet on June 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, or have their packet shipped to them, if they do not live locally. All participants who register after June 5 at 10 a.m. will receive their race packet post-race.
“We wanted to do something to encourage everyone to get out, get moving and stay healthy. While we’d love to see all of our friends and neighbors in person for a race, this is the next best thing,” said Amy Popovich, event coordinator for the Beebe Medical Foundation. “We’re adapting our events to meet the new norms we’ll face going forward. We are excited for the opportunity to create new events and all get moving together.”
Race times will be verified by participants sending an email to Race Director Tim, with an attached selfie, as well as a close-up photo of their distance and time. Virtual races come at a time when social distancing is required to keep everyone in the community safe and healthy.
“During this pandemic, so many people have started the daily ritual of a walk or run outside for their physical and mental health. How wonderful it will be to have Beebe supporters out exercising on behalf of all our Beebe Healthcare Heroes who have kept us safe. I encourage everyone to join us,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation.
To register for the Inaugural Beebe Heroes 5K Run/Walk, visit www.seashorestriders.com.