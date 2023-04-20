Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club recently announced that former assistant professional Michael Rushin has been named the club’s new head golf professional. Rushin will oversee golf operations and tournament planning for the 27-hole club located in Ocean View and owned by the Carl M. Freeman Companies.
Rushin has more than 18 years of golf industry experience, serving as an assistant professional at Bear Trap Dunes since 2014. Originally from Bartonsville, Pa., Rushin started playing golf at 9 and was captain of his high school golf team (Pocono Mountain East). He played golf collegiately at Wesley College in Dover and competed for two national championships.
After graduating with a degree in sports management, he became an assistant golf professional at Wild Quail Country Club in Dover. After serving on the golf professional staffs at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro and Baywood Greens Golf Course in Long Neck, he joined the team at Bear Trap Dunes.
Rushin moves into the head golf professional position after former head professional Eric Mason moved to Bayside Resort Golf Club near Selbyville to serve as director of golf. Bayside is a Troon Privé-managed, semi-private facility also owned by the Carl M. Freeman Companies.
“We are extremely excited to have Mike Rushin as our new head golf professional, and we wish Eric Mason the best at Bayside Resort,” said Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club General Manager Tim O’Neill. “Carl M. Freeman Companies has done an outstanding job developing and rewarding both gentlemen.”
Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee club operations division of Troon, manages Bear Trap Dunes.
For more information on Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club, visit www.beartrapdunes.com or call (302) 537-5600.