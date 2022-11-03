Brooke Beam beamed.
She wore a wide, proud smile after being asked what Indian River High School soccer means to her life.
“Growing up in a small community that really loves soccer has given me so many opportunities,” said Beam (IRHS Class of 2016), a standout performer for Indian River High School and one of three 2022 IR Soccer Hall of Fame members set to be inducted at a banquet and social event on Saturday, Nov. 26.
“It helped me [study at] a great college,” she said of the University of Richmond, “and it led me to where I am now in my career. But more than anything, it gave me the chance to meet amazing people and share the joy that soccer can bring. Since I’ve gone through the Indian River soccer program, it has continued to grow and develop great players, even in our small town in Delaware.”
Beam will be joined by former Indians’ futbol standout Luis Cruz (IRHS Class of 2013) and Indian River High School soccer co-founder Rick Goodman as Hall of Fame inductees on Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of the IRHS social event from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will be held at The Loft at Mio Fratello, 38016 Fenwick Shoals Boulevard, just off Route 54, west of Fenwick Island.
Tickets, which are on sale now at $30 per person, include the meal, gratuity and non-alcoholic beverages. The program includes music provided by DJ Hector. Tickets may be purchased electronically, with proceeds benefiting the IRHS girls’ and boys’ soccer teams.
Beam, a 5-foot-4 forward who studied and played soccer at IR from 2012 to 2016, became the first student-athlete (regardless of gender) to score 100-plus career goals at the school. Born and currently residing in Fenwick Island, Beam is currently a product designer with the advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi (based in Los Angeles, Calif.). As a fully remote professional, she plans to relocate to New York City in 2023 to continue her career in design.
“I’m ecstatic to be recognized for my time in the Indian River soccer community,” said Beam, who also ran for the Indian River High cross-country team in her junior and senior years. “It brings back so many good memories with great people and feels amazing to have had the hard work pay off years later. I’m so thankful for this honor and wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of my teammates, and especially,” she said, former IR soccer head coach Steve “Kilby!”
Beam proudly mentions that her sisters Amanda Beam (IRHS Class of 2014) and Chloe (IRHS Class of 2022) were also talented student-athletes of note at her alma mater. Amanda Beam played soccer during her senior year, while Chloe Beam has played field hockey and soccer each of her four years.
“One of my favorite memories was having my younger sister, Chloe, as one of the ball-girls during a home game during my senior year,” said Brooke Beam of the 2016 season. “I think I was more worried about her performance than mine!”
The four-year varsity starter and team MVP was a first-team all-state selection as a junior and senior. Beam earned the 2016 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year honor, as well as NSCAA Regional All-American kudos. The Henlopen Conference’s top player as a senior helped the Indians win three conference Southern Division titles. She also led IR to the DIAA Division II state finals her junior and senior seasons.
Beam was also a leader in the classroom. The four-time High Honor Roll student-athlete was also a member of the National Honor Society and Academic All-Conference for every sports season. Beam finished her high school career with a 4.5 GPA, ranking sixth in a class of 186 and earning the Superintendent’s Award for Academic Excellence and Superior Academic Achievement Award.
In club soccer, Beam competed for FC Philadelphia 97/98 Black, which ranked as high as sixth in the nation, first in Pennsylvania East and fourth in Region One. She also was a member of the ODP Region One team that traveled to Italy, France and Switzerland in 2015.
At the University of Richmond (Richmond, Va.), Beam started on the team as a freshman, when she earned 2016 Atlantic 10 All Rookie Team honors. The four-year scholar athlete tied for third-best in scoring statistics as a senior, in 2019, with two goals and a team-leading six assists. Her 12 career helpers are tied for ninth-best.
Luis Cruz, championship contributor
Luis Cruz (IRHS Class of 2015) was a key contributor for the Indian River first-ever boys’ DIAA Division II state championship side in 2013. He was one of five goal-scorers in that year’s 5-0 semifinal victory over Delaware Military Academy.
“I’ll never forget our junior year, when we beat St. Elizabeth in the state championship match, 3-0,” Cruz recalled. “Throughout the tournament, we did not allow a goal and scored 16 of our own,” he said of the three-game series. “This meant a lot to me and my teammates, because we were the first men’s soccer team at Indian River High School to win the state title.”
Cruz will also remember when he recently learned about his induction into the IR Soccer Hall of Fame.
“It’s a great honor,” said Cruz, an outstanding 5-foot-11 midfielder at Indian River from 2010 to 2013. “I’m thankful to my parents, coaches, teammates, friends and everyone I crossed paths with along the journey.
“I owe a lifetime debt to the Indian River soccer program because it has provided me with so many valuable friendships that I hold very dear,” Cruz added. “To this day, I maintain communications with the guys I shared the field with throughout practices, games and alumni weekends.”
Cruz is part of what former Indian River head coach Steve Kilby likes to call “our soccer legacy.” He is one of many family members who have attended and/or played soccer at Indian River.
His nephew, Pablo Arias, is currently a freshman midfielder on the IR varsity team. Cruz’s cousins Oscar Cruz (IRHS Class of 2018), Elgardo Velasquez (IRHS Class of 2018) and defender Jose Alvarado (Class of 2018) also played for the Green & Gold. His sisters, Cindy Cruz (IRHS Class of 2012) and Joanna Cruz (IRHS Class of 2021) also graduated from the school but did not play soccer.
Locally, the resident of Selbyville also played for River Soccer’s men’s team, in addition to the Ocean City Indoor Soccer League and the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Tournament.
He continued his impressive playing career at Wesley College (Dover, acquired by Delaware State University in 2021) from 2015 to 2018. At Wesley, Luis Cruz served as team captain as a junior and senior. In 2019, he earned Atlantic East All Conference First Team kudos. After graduation, He served as assistant soccer coach for the 2019-2020 season.
Cruz is an accountant with Mountaire Farms, a local business.
Rick Goodman, a co-founder of IRHS soccer
It can easily be argued that there wouldn’t be an IRHS soccer Hall of Fame without Rick Goodman. Coaches Goodman and Howard Gerken started the soccer program at IR in the 1980s.
Goodman was the first head coach of the IRHS soccer team, through the 1989-1990 season. Both also started the first Saturday Indian River soccer programs, which ran from 1984 into the 1990s, outdoors in the fall and indoors in spring.
Goodman coached several Indian River indoor soccer teams at the Ocean City Recreation Center tournaments beginning in the 1980s and continuing through 1994. He also spent considerable time and effort during the 1990s as a volunteer for the IRHS soccer team, assisting coaches and supervising drills with goalkeepers during the 1992, 1993 and 1994 seasons. He also went on to become a referee for high-school soccer.