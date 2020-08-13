It’s time to tee it up once again, and take a shot down the fairway as the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is set to host its 2nd Annual Golf Scramble on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Salt Pond Golf Club, located at 400 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach.
“We specifically chose this date as a way to honor the heroes that protect us every day on the anniversary of 9/11,” event organizer Maureen Eisenhart said. “I really think this is going to be a fantastic event. We have had a great response so far, and we have many wonderful prizes and auction items to help us to raise money for the fire department.”
With the global COVID-19 pandemic, other fundraising efforts by the BBVFC Auxiliary had to be scrapped this year, so this is their first one for 2020. The golf event is being hosted as a fundraising event for the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s general fund. Last year, it was estimated that the Auxiliary raised close to $2,000 for the fire department.
Participants will take their best chance at shooting par beginning at 9 a.m. — although organizers are asking for everyone to be on-site at 8 a.m. for a rundown of the day.
Golfers interested in participating can do so for $65 for non-members or $45 for members, for a full 18 holes. For those looking to only go for a half-round of nine holes, it will cost $45 for non-members or $25 for members. The entry fee includes the greens fees, a mandatory riding cart, a bucket of range balls, team prizes and a boxed lunch.
The event will feature men’s, ladies’ and mixed couples’ divisions, which will include golf skills events. A complimentary continental breakfast will be provided by the Salt Pond Golf Club. For those who wish to just join the event for lunch, it will cost $20.
“We have been very fortunate to have some wonderful sponsors help us out with donations and hole sponsorships,” noted Eisenhart.
So far, among the prizes available for the auction are rounds of golf at Cripple Creek Country Club, as well as Rehoboth Beach Country Club. There will also be some other items, T-shirts and a 50/50 raffle.
“We’ve also been able to add more golfers now that some of the restrictions from the State have been lifted,” she added. “We had been limited to 48, but now I believe we can have up to 72 people.”
All golfers are required to wear proper golf attire, and non-metal spikes are also mandatory.
To sign up for the event, drop the fee off at the Salt Pond’s Pro Shop either in cash or in the form of a check made out to BBVFC Auxiliary.
Those for whom golf isn’t their thing, or those who are just not able to attend the event, can still make a donation to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, by simply mailing a check made payable to the BBVFC Auxiliary to P.O. Box 301, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Bethany Beach Fire Company. For more information on the event or to sponsor a hole at $100 per hole, contact Linda Smith at (302) 616-1868 or lsmith765@yahoo.com.