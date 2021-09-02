The third annual Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary golf scramble, at the Salt Pond Golf Course near Bethany Beach, is just one week away.
The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, as it honors the victims and heroes of the terrorist attack in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Somerset County in Pennsylvania on the 20th anniversary of those events.
As in the past two years, all proceeds will go to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company for its needs. There is still time to sign up or become a sponsor for the event.
Participants will be teeing off at 9 a.m., though organizers are asking for everyone to be on-site by 8 a.m. for a rundown of the day. There will be several raffles and prizes for golfers throughout the day and at the end of the event.
Those interested in participating can do so for $90 for 18 holes or $75 for nine holes. The entry fee covers greens fees, a mandatory riding cart, team prizes, a boxed lunch, and complimentary water and coffee. The event will feature men’s, women’s and couples’ divisions. For those who wish to just join the event for lunch, it will cost $15.
All golfers are required to wear proper golf attire, and non-metal spikes are also mandatory. The event will be CDC-compliant as well. Golfers are being encouraged to sign up by Friday, Sept. 3.
To sign up for the event, drop the entry fee off at The Salt Pond Golf Course’s Pro Shop, as either cash or a check made out to BBVFC Auxiliary. For those for whom golf isn’t their thing, or those who just are not able to attend the event, they can still make a donation to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, by simply mailing a check made payable to the BBVFC Auxiliary, to 54 Fairway Drive, Ocean View, DE 19970.
For additional information, contact Linda Smith at (302) 616-1868 or email at lsmith765@yahoo.com.