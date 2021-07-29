The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is ready to tee it up for its third annual golf scramble, on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Salt Pond Golf Course near Bethany Beach, located at 400 Bethany Loop.
As in the past two years, all proceeds will go to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company for its needs.
Golfers are being encouraged to get signed up for the event now, because the tournament fills up fast, as it honors the heroes and victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Participants will be teeing off at 9 a.m., but organizers are asking for everyone to be on-site by 8 a.m. for a rundown of the day. There will be several raffles and prizes for golfers throughout the day and at the end of the event.
Those interested in participating can do so for $90 for 18 holes, or $75 for nine holes. The entry fee covers greens fees, a mandatory riding cart, team prizes, a boxed lunch, and complimentary water and coffee. The event will feature men’s, women’s and couples’ divisions. Those who wish to just join the event for lunch can do so for $15.
All golfers are required to wear proper golf attire, and non-metal spikes are also mandatory. The event will be compliant with CDC guidelines. Golfers are encouraged to sign up by Friday, Sept. 3.
To sign up for the event, drop the registration fee off at the Salt Pond’s Pro Shop, either in cash or a check made out to BBVFC Auxiliary. If golf isn’t your thing, or if you are just not able to attend the event, you can still make a donation to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, by simply mailing a check made payable to the BBVFC Auxiliary to 54 Fairway Drive, Ocean View, DE, 19970.
For additional information, contact Linda Smith at (302) 616-1868 or email at lsmith765@yahoo.com.