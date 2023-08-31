On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is proud to spotlight one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
First career rescue
The youngest brother was suddenly swept out by the rip current.
“We had signaled to the group of brothers who were swimming out past the break,” said Jonathan Matta, recalling his first career rescue. “We signaled to them to swim horizontally and then come back to shore.”
When the youngest sibling began losing the battle, Matta and his Wellington Parkway stand partner Brendan Keane — a fellow DeMatha Catholic High School Stag in Hyattsville, Md. — both raced into the ocean.
“With my adrenaline absolutely pumping, it seemed like I reached him in seconds,” said the 6-foot Matta. “After swimming him in, his mother thanked me for saving her son. When she said that to me, my heart was filled and my love for being a lifeguard grew.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 51- to 55-member beach patrol provides beach and ocean rescue services, First Responder care, and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach and ocean. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. They are also on duty during weekends during the month of September.
BBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. BBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land and in water.
Always of service to beach patrons, swimmers
To Jonathan Matta, being a lifeguard means that he is always of service to the beach patrons and swimmers of Bethany Beach. “It enables me to step out of my comfort zone that most will never see, and it allows me to grow as a person,” said Matta, a native of Annapolis who now lives in Gambrills, Md. “I became a lifeguard because my best friend since the first grade, Grayson Fitzgerald, was a lifeguard. I knew that I would thrive in this environment, and would fall in love with being a lifeguard.
“We were lifeguards together for three years, and it was the best three years ever,” Matta added. “He pushed me, along with others on the patrol, to become better and to prepare myself for what was to come. He never sugarcoated anything, and he told me it was going to be the hardest thing I have ever done. But he also said it would be the most rewarding experience for me.”
The rewards included a fantastic sense of camaraderie shared by the Bethany Beach Patrol that made it feel like a family. “From your first day, your brothers and sisters around you push you to become a better guard,” he said. “The bonds created on this patrol will last a lifetime and are written in stone. We become so close, we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, which allows us to build each other up. The chain is only as strong as its weakest link. On our patrol, we strive to make each link as strong as it can be.”
A fallen friend who made a profound impact
Jonathan remembers Noah Blonder as an individual who had a profound impact on his life. “Noah and I had played ice hockey together since we were three years old,” said Matta. “We grew up inseparable, playing on the same team until we attended different high schools. He and I had similar aspirations of joining the military, and would hang out and talk for hours about what the future held.”
According to Matta, his friend enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2019 and graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Jan. 31, 2020, earning the honor of Platoon High PFT/CFT. His first duty was with the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C.
“Noah had a smile that could light up the darkest room and his jokes would make you fall over laughing, but was the most loyal friend,” said Matta. “He was always ready to work and was truly a brother to those around him. I lost Noah on June 5, 2021, and every day I wake up to strive to pursue our goals and to never let his memory fade.”
Blonder, 21, passed away after sustaining injuries resulting from an automobile accident in Severna Park, Md.
Matta looks forward to achieving his lifelong dream of joining the United States Navy. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, and will attend Officer Candidate School (OCS) and commission into the Navy either as a Surface Warfare Officer — or, more specifically — an Electric Propulsion Engineer.