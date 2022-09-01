On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 2, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays through Sept. 25.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
For Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Jacob Bole, it was a rugged indoctrination by water that day during his rookie year on the stand.
“The water was rough, and a lot of rip currents were popping up and pulling people out” into deeper water, Bole recalled recently. “It was my first day where the entire patrol was getting a lot of saves.”
As day’s end neared, another strong rip current quickly opened up and took an older gentleman and his daughter deeper into the ocean.
“My stand partner and I rushed out to them, and we brought the man and his daughter in,” Bole recalled. “Later in the day, the father returned to our stand and thanked us for saving his life, which was crazy for me to hear as a 17-year old.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Agency that serves the residents and visitors of the town of Bethany Beach. The 30-member beach patrol provides rescue services including ocean rescue, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach.
“Being a lifeguard at Bethany Beach means being with some of the best that humanity has to offer,” said Bole of his lifeguard colleagues, “and going through some challenging times with them. It also means growing closer with them because of the hard times, and enjoying each other’s company during easier times.”
But the tough times do materialize.
“It can get rough, especially when you work hard trying to stay positive on hard days,” Bole, who was born in Magnolia, acknowledged. “There are days when you come in and maybe it’s something at home, or you’re not proud of your performance in the workouts, but you’re having a rough day. Those days, it’s more important than anything to keep a healthy mindset. The good news is that the people who you work with are always there for you and can help you through rough days.”
The easiest part of being a lifeguard is working on the stand alongside a partner, according to Bole.
“Everyone has so much to offer, and they’re just great people,” said the resident of Williamsburg, Va. “I’ve learned so much from everyone on the patrol. Everyone is really close and treats each other well. I’ve never been a part of a group of people who are so willing to help each other out whenever possible.”
“One of my favorite parts of being on the team are the cheers and encouragement that we give each other during our workouts,” added Bole. “We all have nicknames for each other, and it’s always fun to yell them out in the morning, and get everyone excited and pumped to be working out.”
Bole said he decided to become a lifeguard after listening to his father, David, and older sister Katie frequently discuss the job. Both are seasoned Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguards.
“Hearing them made me want to take part in a job that would physically challenge me while also enabling me to help people,” said Bole. “My sister has had a tremendous impact on me, in regard to being a lifeguard. She’s the one that first made me want to be on the stand. She taught me a lot of the important aspects of the job. Her insight helps me daily and, hopefully, I will be successful in passing them on to newer lifeguards.
“This is my third summer on the BBP,” he added. “I plan on being here a lot longer, and it’s awesome to see my progression on the patrol as I’ve grown within the unit.”
Bole plans to graduate from the College of William & Mary with a major in chemistry and a minor in conservation, before obtaining his master’s degree in medicine or chemistry.